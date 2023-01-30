COC Beauty School launches new graduates into the beauty industry

The annual graduation ceremony, which took place on Saturday, the 14th of January, 2023, in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by the graduating students, supportive family, friends, and guests, as well as the organisers to recognise the ingenuity of the graduating students. Their dedication to the training has equipped them to become contributors to the advancement of the Beauty and Skincare industry in Nigeria.

The 4-hour event was designed to celebrate the graduands, announce them to the world, and motivate others that success is attainable.

"My desire for the graduates is for them to own the best brands with global recognition and high patronage,” said Ayo Bassey, CEO of COC Beauty School.

Ayo Bassey expressed her projections that; "soon, COC will be expanding to more countries, with physical branches to serve a global audience. We've started with UAE, looking to open up more branches in Europe and more", she added.

She added, "we are also looking to explore much more than product formulation; we are working on introducing new courses that will cover all aspects of beauty. Aesthetics, wellness, and so much more. We can't wait."

The COC Beauty School aims to guarantee a future by helping participants provide a career that will always be relevant and can earn both locally and globally.

As a recognised member of the CPD certification service, Ayo Bassey says COC Beauty School is "the best place to learn beauty product formulation is COC Beauty School. Our teaching standards are top-notch, our network is superb, and we carry our students along."

