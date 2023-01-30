ADVERTISEMENT
COC Beauty School launches new graduates into the beauty industry

Graduating Students 2022
Graduating Students 2022

One of Nigeria’s fastest-growing beauty and lifestyle training academies, COC Beauty School, hosted its graduating students as they received accredited Diploma certificates in beauty and skincare product formulation after rigorous training to help build self-confidence, independence, and entrepreneurial success in the African cosmetics industry.

The annual graduation ceremony, which took place on Saturday, the 14th of January, 2023, in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by the graduating students, supportive family, friends, and guests, as well as the organisers to recognise the ingenuity of the graduating students. Their dedication to the training has equipped them to become contributors to the advancement of the Beauty and Skincare industry in Nigeria.

Graduating Students 2022
L-R, Tara, Bola, Priscillia, Augustina, Nafisat
The 4-hour event was designed to celebrate the graduands, announce them to the world, and motivate others that success is attainable.

"My desire for the graduates is for them to own the best brands with global recognition and high patronage,” said Ayo Bassey, CEO of COC Beauty School.

Ayo Bassey expressed her projections that; "soon, COC will be expanding to more countries, with physical branches to serve a global audience. We've started with UAE, looking to open up more branches in Europe and more", she added.

Giving the Toast, Chinelo Aralu
Graduating Student, Bola Akode
COC Beauty School launches new graduates into the beauty industry
She added, "we are also looking to explore much more than product formulation; we are working on introducing new courses that will cover all aspects of beauty. Aesthetics, wellness, and so much more. We can't wait."

The COC Beauty School aims to guarantee a future by helping participants provide a career that will always be relevant and can earn both locally and globally.

As a recognised member of the CPD certification service, Ayo Bassey says COC Beauty School is "the best place to learn beauty product formulation is COC Beauty School. Our teaching standards are top-notch, our network is superb, and we carry our students along."

COC Beauty School launches new graduates into the beauty industry
L-R, Host - Violet Adesina, CEO - Ayo Bassey, Graduating Student - Funmilayo Mustapha
Award Winners, Best Class of 2022
COC Beauty School launches new graduates into the beauty industry
Ayo Bassey 2
Award Winner, Best Project Nafisat Haruna 2
Visit www.cocbeautyschool.com or follow @cocbeautyschool on Instagram for more information about the beauty institute.

