Azeez Amida Unveils “Enter, Perform, Exit (EPE Principle): Understanding the opportunity cycle” to Huge Applause in Lagos

After over two decades of making a name for himself in the corporate world, veteran Growthpreneur and the CEO of Pan African Towers, Azeez Amida, has unveiled his highly anticipated new book “Enter, Perform, Exit [EPE Principle]: Understanding the opportunity cycle" at a well-attended event at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Already a best-seller in its rights, the book topped the hottest releases list on Amazon and continues to receive reviews and critical acclaim from Madrid, New York, Addis Ababa, Kigali, Milan, Johannesburg, and many more cities across the globe.

According to the author, the book provides career professionals, executives and leaders of all levels with the right mix of old-world learnings and new-age solutions to generate extraordinary growth.

Guests at the event cut across young professionals, members of the diplomatic corps, small business owners, global leaders, successful business owners and C-level executives, including the Cultural Attaché of the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Harang; CEO of Chapel Hill Denham, Bolaji Balogun; Life and Behavioural Change Catalyst, Dr Lanre Olusola; and Director of the Alliance Francaise, Marc Brebant.

Anchored by media personality and lifestyle influencer Anto Lecky, the event also featured a book reading session by radio personality and voice-over artist Mazino Appeal Ofoh and the CEO of Mazars Consulting, Adeyemi Sanni (PhD).

CEO of Chapel Hill Denham, Bolaji Balogun, who delivered the keynote, praised Azeez Amida for writing a book that highlights deep insights and provides guidance on the tools and techniques that enable success, self-discovery, vision and purpose.

"I am happy that Azeez Amida could put all he has learnt over the years into a book. It will be beneficial to those who are still finding their path. There is a lot to learn from the book. Everything is possible. To realise your potential, you must be hard-working, excellent and resilient," he said.

Azeez Amida, who has a proven track record of high performance and international impact within the corporate world and Leadership space, expressed delight at the deep appreciation and acceptance the book had garnered since its release.

He disclosed that the book is his way of sharing his real-world experiences and valuable tips for productivity and excellence with people who aim to perform optimally. He said the book entails the essential ingredients for success and resilience in different spheres of life.

“When I started writing this book, I didn't expect it to turn out this way. The hardest part of writing it was the first chapter,” said Amida in an author’s conversation with Peak Performance Strategist Dr Abiola Salami.

“I thought it was going to be easy. I already set a target for myself on how long I wanted to write the book. When I spoke with one of the publishing houses, they said I wouldn't sell more than a few hundred copies, but the reception and the feedback since it went out on sale has been amazing and mind-blowing,”.

Amida revealed that In just one weekend before the official book presentation and launch, they sold more than 1,500 copies of EPE Principle. “I have been really amazed by the response so far, and it's challenging me to do more and be more", he added.

The event also featured a fireside chat on leveraging growth opportunities and knowing when to exit. The insightful panel was moderated by Managing Partner at GLG Communications Omawumi Ogbe, in conversation with Co-founder of Inkblot Productions, Zulumoke Oyibo; CEO of Liquid Telecoms, Wole Abu; and Managing Partner of Partners in People Africa, Michael Thomas.

Enter, Perform, Exit (EPE Principle): Understanding the opportunity cycle is currently available with nationwide delivery at Roving Heights; and in paperback, hardback, ebook and audiobook formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and everywhere books are sold online across the globe.

According to Dr Lanre Olusola, “the book is a must-have for anyone seeking to get out of the endless cycle of average and live a life where they maximise their highest potential.”

To learn more about Amida and his book, visit www.azeezamida.com and follow him on social media, @azeezamida.

Azeez Amida Unveils "Enter, Perform, Exit (EPE Principle): Understanding the opportunity cycle" to Huge Applause in Lagos

