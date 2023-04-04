10 winners announced at Muhammad Sanusi II SDG initiative will get $10k each

These winners will each receive $10,000 each to scale up their innovative education projects as they advance to the accelerator phase.

In July 2022, 1700 applications were received for the incubator programme and 25 winners emerged.

After an initial grant of $2,000 each, 8-month critical training and review process, 10 out of the 25 finalists were selected across three categories; Foundational Skills, Novel Curricula and Complex Populations.

The winners include; Alero Thompson (Tech Fingers), Zenaida Odimegwu ( The Eduvate Initiative), Joseph Ogbonnaya (The ‘project sportive’ Initiative), Patricia Uma ( Ilearn Literacy) for Category 1, Gloria Ifeyinwa Ayogu (Kiddie Press Club), McDonald Nguluwe (Green Sound Project), Wallace Maguma Tort (Education through Agriculture) for Category 2, and Olajumoke Adebisi (Pad Innovation Project), Mufida Bashir Isyaku (Refugees and Displaced Persons Support), Oluwabunmi Anani (Quality Education for all) for Category 3.

His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, UN SDG Advocate and Initiator of the MSII SDG Challenge, posed some thought provoking questions in his welcome address, encouraging both contemplation and action.

He said, “By 2100, Africa’s youth will be equivalent to twice of Europe’s, and almost half the world’s youth will be from Africa. The pertinent questions are; What quality of youths are we churning out? What skills do they possess? What opportunities are available for them?”

Dr Mansur Muhtar, Vice-Chairman, MSII SDG Board of Trustees in his remarks said “Today’s event provides an opportunity to learn about the progress and achievements being recorded under the MSII SDG Initiative, highlighting the contributions being made by the various cohorts”.

While speaking on the impact of the initiative, Seth Warren, CEO of MSII SDG Initiative, expressed his enthusiasm for the MSII SDG Challenge due to his belief that teachers are the most essential role models in the society.

He emphasized the initiative’s mission of empowering those closest to educational issues and stated that teachers have the fundamental skills to create radical transformation in education systems.

The MSII SDG Initiative has positively impacted nearly 2,000 teachers across the pre-incubator, incubator and accelerator phases.

Additionally, it has awarded grants totaling $250,000 leading to an impact on over 30,000 children. The MSII SDG Challenge also held a session on ‘Transforming Education Through Grassroots Innovation’ at the United Nations (UN) Transforming Education Summit during the 77th UN General Assembly, among other noteworthy accomplishments.

Other distinguished guests in attendance were Mrs. Bola Adesola (Trustee), Dr. Andrew S. Nevin (Trustee), Mr Hakeem Subair (Trustee and CEO, 1MillionTeachers), Ms Shari Hughson (Member, Advisory Board), Dr Jane Chin (Member, Advisory Board), Abimbola Asekun (Exec. Director 1MT Cares) and Olasubomi Sofowora (Director Engagement, MSII SDG).