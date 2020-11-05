Why? Because as COVID-19 brings about shifts in industries, markets, and businesses, the jobs of the future are bound to look different.

While no one has the full picture, we can already see patterns that point to how work will change. One of these is the increasing adoption of digital tools to solve everyday problems. This trend, which existed pre-COVID-19, has been accelerated by the pandemic.

Lockdowns compelled individuals and organizations to turn to technology to find new ways of keeping life, business, and work going. Teleconferencing, online learning, e-commerce, and social media communications all became more prominent.

What does this mean for young people? It’s safe to assume that in a post-pandemic world, there will be an even greater premium placed on digital expertise. In this article brought to you by Mastercard Foundation, we review five digital skills whose demand is poised to increase, and which young people can seek to cultivate.

Software Development

As more institutions from schools, to businesses, government agencies, and religious organizations strive to build an online presence, the demand for experts who can build online infrastructure, like mobile apps, websites, e-commerce stores, is increasing. To take advantage of this opportunity, young people can pursue training in software development.

Software development consists of different areas of specialization in this field, including coding, designing, product management. Training in all these areas is widely available across the internet on platforms such as Coursera, Udacity, Skillshare, etc. You can learn software development from the comfort of your home at a low cost. In fact, there are several free apps and websites that you can get started with.

Digital Media Production

Virtual communications are rapidly taking over from other traditional communication methods. Most businesses now have a social media page, blog or YouTube channel. As a result, many companies are now building a small team of digital media creators who can manage their digital media platforms and create content for them. If you are a creative who excels in visual arts, creative writing and storytelling, this is an opportunity for you.

However, you need to acquire the right digital media skills to merge with your talents. Digital media production skills include graphic design, audio and visual editing, photography, digital media writing. Just like software development, you can have access to any of these skills on popular online learning platforms at little to no cost.

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity involves the protection of computers, networks, electronic systems and data from theft, malicious attacks, and other security breaches. As digital connectivity increases, the demand for cybersecurity experts is growing. If you’re looking to move into a highly exciting and rewarding field, then cybersecurity is one to consider. Learning cybersecurity has never been easier. There are plenty of online programs, from certification courses to degree programs, through which you can get started on your cybersecurity journey.

Digital Marketing

During the pandemic, businesses have relied on digital platforms to connect with their audience and promote their products. Many are realizing that they can reach their customers more directly, more conveniently and at a cheaper cost by using the internet and social media platforms.

So, this opens up opportunities for anyone with expert know-how in digital marketing. Digital marketing is a growing field which involves sub-skills like Search Engine Optimization, Digital Advertising, Social Media Management, Email Marketing e.tc. Digital marketing skills are the most popularly demanded skills on the internet today and there are tons of online platforms where you can receive training at your convenience.

Learning a new skill is one of the ways that young people can positively respond to the economic implications of the pandemic, while preparing themselves for the future.

Learn more about how Mastercard Foundation is supporting learning in Africa during the pandemic. Visit: mastercardfdn.org/covid19-recovery-resilience-program

