RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Life after BIC Art Master Africa competition: 5 success stories & advice from previous winners

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBIC: It’s inevitable that some experiences in life impact us forever.

Life after BIC Art Master Africa competition: 5 success stories & advice from previous winners
Life after BIC Art Master Africa competition: 5 success stories & advice from previous winners

African ballpoint pen artists Odaro Franklin, Andrew Nathan, Eric Gayer, Ashaba Gaito, and Thuso Modikela share how participating in the BIC Art Master Africa competition last year – the most iconic ballpoint pen art competitions in Africa and the Middle East – has changed their lives.

Recommended articles

Odaro Franklin who submitted the art piece ‘Entranced’ and won the competition in third place, states that the competition has significantly changed his career. Odaro explains that participating in the BIC Art Master Africa competition has elevated his exposure in the art space, as he saw an opportunity to develop his skills and art.

Lagos-based artist, Andrew Nathan, expressed his gratitude to the BIC Art Master Africa competition as it has given him more clarity regarding his path as an artist. Andrew made more sense of his career following his participation in the competition as it made him realize his potential as an artist. BIC Art Master Africa was a stepping stone for Andrew in his career.

Ugandan professional artist and art teacher, Ashaba Gaito, explains that the competition can help artists make money (if amongst the winners) and find a niche in the world of art. As a teacher, his participation in the BIC Art Master Africa competition has left a lasting impression on his students who are looking forward to following the footsteps of their inspirational teacher. Talk about impact!

Thuso Madikela from South Africa explains that in addition to being named amongst Africa’s winning artists, impacting others, and improving lives, BIC Art Master Africa encourages creatives to be themselves and express themselves in their own unique ways. Thuso says: “All you need to do to win the competition is to be you. Express yourself and your style through your art. That’s the best way to stand out.”

Ugandan artist and first place winner, Eric Gayer, was named Africa’s 2021 Art Master. He confirmed that dedication and perseverance are crucial to making the winning team. Eric explained that he spent 220 hours to complete his winning artwork, Circle of Life, and that he needed to create something powerful that would speak to the viewer visually.

Since 2017, BIC Art Master Africa, and through the iconic BIC Cristal ballpoint pen, has impacted artists across Africa and the Middle East, and created memorable moments and phenomenal artworks. This year’s competition under the theme ‘Celebrating Africa’ is still open for entries through the Art Master Africa website. Hurry up and register before the 31st of August 2022 for a chance to create change and win cash prizes up to USD 2,000.

For more information on the competition, visit the BIC Art Master Africa website here.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC ® Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMarkTM by BIC ®, Cello®, Djeep ®, Lucky ® Stationery, Rocketbook ®, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox TM and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

_-----_

#FeatureByBIC

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

INEC replies Davido for questioning delay of Adeleke's Certificate of Return

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South

Kelechi Iheanacho Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Kelechi Iheanacho Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Ranking the Top 5 most decorated Super Eagles players of all time

Ranking the Top 5 most decorated Super Eagles players of all time

BBNaija: Here is why this season has 2 houses [Pulse Explainer]

BBNaija: Here is why this season has 2 houses [Pulse Explainer]

Trending

Naira Dollar (NNN)

Again, Naira drops at Investors and Exporters window

Innoson

₦2.5 billion debt: Innoson replies Imo government

FG should turn 18 Nigerian airports to shopping malls - Stakeholder. (Independent)

FG should turn 18 Nigerian airports to shopping malls - Stakeholder

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Naira fights back, firms against dollar at Investors & Exporters window