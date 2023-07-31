Top 5 richest Africans in 2023

Let's meet Africa's top 5 wealthiest individuals and explore the sources of their extraordinary fortunes:
1. Johann Rupert & Family - $11.8 Billion
- Source of Wealth: Luxury goods
- Age: 73
- Residence: Cape Town, South Africa
Johann Rupert, the chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, stands atop the Forbes 2023 list with an astonishing net worth of $11.8 billion. His renowned company boasts iconic brands like Cartier and Montblanc. Rupert's success spans decades, and his diversified investments have only bolstered his financial empire. He is also known for his advocacy against fracking in South Africa, displaying his commitment to environmental conservation.
2. Aliko Dangote - $10.2 Billion
- Source of Wealth: Cement, sugar, Self Made
- Age: 66
- Residence: Lagos, Nigeria
Aliko Dangote, Africa's iconic entrepreneur and philanthropist, secures the second spot on Forbes' ranking with a staggering net worth of $10.2 billion. His empire revolves around Dangote Cement, the largest cement producer in Africa, which has operations in ten countries. The visionary leader's business ventures extend into sugar production, and his efforts to develop Nigeria's infrastructure have earned him widespread admiration.
3. Nicky Oppenheimer & Family - $8.4 Billion
- Source of Wealth: Diamonds
- Age: 78
- Residence: Johannesburg, South Africa
Nicky Oppenheimer, the heir to the DeBeers diamond fortune, commands the third spot with a remarkable net worth of $8.4 billion. His family's long-standing legacy in the diamond trade has shaped his empire. Apart from his involvement in the diamond industry, Oppenheimer is also recognised for his aviation venture, Fireblade Aviation, and his conservation efforts across multiple African nations.
4. Nassef Sawiris - $7.5 Billion
- Source of Wealth: Construction, investments
- Age: 62
- Residence: Cairo, Egypt
Nassef Sawiris, the scion of Egypt's wealthiest family, shines bright at the fourth position with a net worth of $7.5 billion. His substantial stake in sportswear giant Adidas and ownership of OCI, one of the world's largest nitrogen fertiliser producers, underline his prowess in the investment domain. Moreover, his ventures extend into the sports world with the purchase of Premier League's Aston Villa Football Club.
5. Nathan Kirsh - $6.4 Billion
- Source of Wealth: Retail, real estate, Self Made
- Age: 91
- Residence: Ezulwini, Eswatini (Swaziland)
Nathan "Natie" Kirsh, an esteemed entrepreneur with roots in Eswatini (Swaziland), completes the top 5 with a net worth of $6.4 billion. His U.S.-based company, Jetro Holdings, owns renowned restaurant supply stores like Jetro Cash and Carry and Restaurant Depot. Kirsh's business acumen has also led him into supermarkets and commercial property development.