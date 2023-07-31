Top 5 richest Africans in 2023

Let's meet Africa's top 5 wealthiest individuals and explore the sources of their extraordinary fortunes:

1. Johann Rupert & Family - $11.8 Billion

Source of Wealth: Luxury goods

Age: 73

Residence: Cape Town, South Africa

Johann Rupert, the chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, stands atop the Forbes 2023 list with an astonishing net worth of $11.8 billion. His renowned company boasts iconic brands like Cartier and Montblanc. Rupert's success spans decades, and his diversified investments have only bolstered his financial empire. He is also known for his advocacy against fracking in South Africa, displaying his commitment to environmental conservation.

2. Aliko Dangote - $10.2 Billion

Source of Wealth: Cement, sugar, Self Made

Age: 66

Residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Aliko Dangote, Africa's iconic entrepreneur and philanthropist, secures the second spot on Forbes' ranking with a staggering net worth of $10.2 billion. His empire revolves around Dangote Cement, the largest cement producer in Africa, which has operations in ten countries. The visionary leader's business ventures extend into sugar production, and his efforts to develop Nigeria's infrastructure have earned him widespread admiration.

3. Nicky Oppenheimer & Family - $8.4 Billion

Source of Wealth: Diamonds

Age: 78

Residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Nicky Oppenheimer, the heir to the DeBeers diamond fortune, commands the third spot with a remarkable net worth of $8.4 billion. His family's long-standing legacy in the diamond trade has shaped his empire. Apart from his involvement in the diamond industry, Oppenheimer is also recognised for his aviation venture, Fireblade Aviation, and his conservation efforts across multiple African nations.

4. Nassef Sawiris - $7.5 Billion

Source of Wealth: Construction, investments

Age: 62

Residence: Cairo, Egypt

Nassef Sawiris, the scion of Egypt's wealthiest family, shines bright at the fourth position with a net worth of $7.5 billion. His substantial stake in sportswear giant Adidas and ownership of OCI, one of the world's largest nitrogen fertiliser producers, underline his prowess in the investment domain. Moreover, his ventures extend into the sports world with the purchase of Premier League's Aston Villa Football Club.

5. Nathan Kirsh - $6.4 Billion

Source of Wealth: Retail, real estate, Self Made

Age: 91

Residence: Ezulwini, Eswatini (Swaziland)