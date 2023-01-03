Step inside the $24m luxurious Beverly Hills mansion Egypt's Richest Man Nassef Sawiris, got himself for the new year

The luxurious home, reportedly worth $24 million, is a testament to Sawiris' success and serves as a reminder of all he has achieved. The exterior of the property is equally as impressive as the interior, with perfectly manicured gardens and an inviting pool area. The outdoor space is perfect for entertaining and hosting lavish parties, and it's easy to see why Sawiris would choose to make this his home.

But the real showstopper of this mansion is the interior. High-end finishes and luxurious decor can be found throughout the home, from the grand entrance to the opulent bedrooms. The living spaces are spacious and open, perfect for hosting guests or simply relaxing after a long day at work.

One of the standout features of the home is the gourmet kitchen, which is a chef's dream come true. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and plenty of counter space, making it the perfect place to whip up a gourmet meal. The kitchen opens up to a spacious dining area, perfect for hosting dinner parties or enjoying a meal with loved ones.

In addition to the main living areas, the home also boasts a number of bedrooms and bathrooms, all of which are finished to the highest standard. The master suite is a true oasis, with a spa-like bathroom and a private balcony that overlooks the stunning surroundings. The other bedrooms in the home are equally as luxurious, offering plenty of space and privacy for guests or family members.

But the amenities of this home continue beyond there. The property also features a home theatre, a gym, and a wine cellar, all of which are sure to be hit with guests. There is no shortage of things to do in this home, and it's clear that Sawiris has thought of everything when it comes to making this property a true retreat.

