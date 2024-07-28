ADVERTISEMENT
President Ruto: 1000 Kenyans leave country weekly for foreign jobs

Victor Oluwole

President William Ruto has revealed that 1000 Kenyans leave the country weekly to work in foreign countries as part of the government-backed labour export program.

President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024
He made this announcement on Sunday, July 28, after attending a church service in Mwatate, Taita Taveta county.

According to Ruto, his administration has expanded opportunities for Kenyans to work abroad by signing labour export bilateral agreements to combat youth unemployment. These agreements include creating digital jobs for remote work with international companies.

Speaking in Taita Taveta, Ruto commended the State Department of Labour and Skill Development, particularly Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, for their role in the program's success in addressing unemployment in the country.

President William Ruto attending a church service in Taita Taveta County on Sunday July 28, 2024
President William Ruto attending a church service in Taita Taveta County on Sunday July 28, 2024 President William Ruto attending a church service in Taita Taveta County on Sunday July 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

To facilitate this, the government will cover the cost of flight tickets and expedite passport processing of approximately 1,000 Kenyans within a week, enabling them to pursue these opportunities.

“All necessary support is provided within a week, and individuals who are interested in these jobs don't need to worry about the airfare, as the government will cover these costs,” Ruto said.

The President emphasised that there are 400,000 job opportunities for Kenyans to work abroad and that this initiative will see 250,000 Kenyans work abroad yearly.

He also urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to identify constituents who are unemployed and interested in participating in this government-backed program to ensure that young people in their constituencies can access these opportunities.

Victor Oluwole

