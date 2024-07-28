President Ruto: 1000 Kenyans leave country weekly for foreign jobs

He made this announcement on Sunday, July 28, after attending a church service in Mwatate, Taita Taveta county.

According to Ruto, his administration has expanded opportunities for Kenyans to work abroad by signing labour export bilateral agreements to combat youth unemployment. These agreements include creating digital jobs for remote work with international companies.

Speaking in Taita Taveta, Ruto commended the State Department of Labour and Skill Development, particularly Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, for their role in the program's success in addressing unemployment in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto attending a church service in Taita Taveta County on Sunday July 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

To facilitate this, the government will cover the cost of flight tickets and expedite passport processing of approximately 1,000 Kenyans within a week, enabling them to pursue these opportunities.

“All necessary support is provided within a week, and individuals who are interested in these jobs don't need to worry about the airfare, as the government will cover these costs,” Ruto said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President emphasised that there are 400,000 job opportunities for Kenyans to work abroad and that this initiative will see 250,000 Kenyans work abroad yearly.