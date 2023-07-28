ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians embrace easier digital transactions as Google collaborates with Verve

Chinedu Okafor
  • Google partners with Verve, Africa's largest domestic card program, to facilitate digital purchases on Play Store using Verve naira cards. 
  • Transactions with Verve cards will be processed in Nigerian naira, making them local transactions and easier for Nigerian users. 
  • This collaboration aims to promote financial inclusion and create a more accessible digital environment for Nigerians, empowering them to participate in the app economy and access the services they need.

According to internet giants, Google, Nigerians will now be able to make digital purchases on Play Store using their Verve naira cards.

A report seen in the Nigerian news platform, The Cable noted that on Thursday, 27th of July, 2023, Google announced that it is collaborating with Verve, the largest domestic card program in Africa, to make it easier for Nigerians to make transactions and to support the development of the country's digital economy.

According to the agreement, Verve transactions would be handled in Nigeria, according to Google. “These transactions will be undertaken in Nigerian naira (NG), and treated as local transactions by the country’s banking institutions,” the statement reads in part. “As a result, any Nigerian with an Android device and a Verve card now has a streamlined method for making purchases on the Google Play Store,” the statement adds.

Anthea Crawford, head of retail and payment partnerships at Google Play, commented on the relationship and said it was designed to promote simple access to the app. According to Crawford, the new cooperation helps create a more accessible digital environment for Nigerians by streamlining the payment process for Google Play Store applications and services.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Verve, expanding Google Play access for more Nigerians,” he said. “The introduction of local payments with Verve cards is a significant milestone, enabling more Nigerians to participate in the app economy and access the apps they need.”

The connection with Google Play, according to Verve International's managing director Vincent Ogbunude, is an important step toward Verve's goal of encouraging financial inclusion.

“We are excited to bring digital content and services closer to Verve cardholders, hence bridging the digital divide,” Ogbunude said. “As a foremost payment card scheme in Nigeria, Verve’s expanding acceptance promotes inclusion by extending the reach of digital services to a larger segment of the Nigerian population. Maximising this exciting possibility, users can now add their Verve cards to their Google Play account and pay in naira, without stress,” he added.

