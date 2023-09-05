Niger reopens airspace for flights post-coup.

According to the spokesperson, ''the airspace of the Republic of Niger is open to all national and international commercial flights and the unlimited resumption of ground services''.

The closure had compelled Air France and several other European airlines to suspend certain flights and divert routes, resulting in longer journeys across the African continent, Nigerien news agency ANP reported. Given Niger's vast landlocked expanse, which is more than twice the size of France, numerous typical flight routes across Africa traverse its airspace.

At the outset, the junta had closed Niger's airspace, citing concerns over a possible military intervention from the Economic Community of West African States. The West African regional bloc has imposed sanctions on Niger after the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum and the bloc threatened military intervention as a last resort if talks fail to restore civilian rule.

Although the military junta has not provided a rationale for their decision to lift the ban, it's important to note that the reopening of Nigerien airspace excludes military, and special flights.