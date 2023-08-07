ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya's export development levy sparks trade diversion fears across East Africa

Chinedu Okafor
Nairobi CBD
  • Enforced since July 1, impacting living expenses and regional trade with East African partners. 
  • The Kenyan government's 17.50% levy on imports was challenged by manufacturers, risking trade diversion and investment shifts in the East African Community (EAC). 
  • Rising imports from Tanzania, concerns over trade diversion, and potential loss of regional trade hub status raise questions about the Act's overall impact on Kenya's economic landscape.

The contentious Finance Act 2023 of Kenya has now come into force, retroactively to July 1, following the removal of conservatory orders by the Court of Appeal, having an impact on living expenses and trade with the rest of East Africa.

The Kenyan government's intention to impose an Export Development and Promotion Levy (EIPL) on imports, which might result in Kenya losing trade with its EAC allies, has been contested by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), the Federation of Kenya Employers, and tax consulting businesses.

The EIPL on all items brought into the nation for domestic use has raised under the new law from 10% to 17.50% of the customs value. However, products with EAC partner state provenance that adhere to the Rules of provenance are exempt.

“The Act has imposed a 10 percent levy under the Export Levy while the rest of East Africa is at zero percent,” the Kenya Association of Manufacturers relayed via a statement. “The immediate impact of that is that the levy will create trade diversion in favor of neighboring countries. It will also promote investment in Comesa countries,” the statement adds.

KAM said in a speech before the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning of the National Assembly that although Tanzania is aiming to become the regional hub, Uganda and Tanzania are now Kenya's top regional importers.

Kenyan imports from Tanzania have dramatically grown over the previous several years, rising from Ksh18 billion ($126 million) in 2018 to Ksh54 billion ($378 million) in 2022. “If Kenya is not careful, it will become a supermarket of the region,” the KAM remarked.

They expressed worries about numerous others that will prevent the goal from being achieved while acknowledging that certain of the law's measures are intended to promote manufacturing expansion in certain areas.

For instance, they said that the EIPL is bad for cement, paper and paper board, steel, and metal manufacturers. While the neighboring nations have zero-rated, the Act has imposed import taxes on steel and other manufacturing sectors. Galvanized iron wire is subject to a 10% duty in Kenya while it is exempt in the other EAC countries.

“The CET rate is 25 percent but there is a regional duty remission to apply zero percent. With the introduction of the levy for this particular product, the trade will favor Tanzania and Uganda. This tax should have been put on finished products and not raw materials,” said KAM.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

F-1 visa denials for African scholars studying in the U.S. have skyrocketed according to new report

East Africa's economy is set to outperform other African regions in 2023 and 2024

I was not consulted before Yul took his second wife - Pete Edochie

See the project the World Bank is looking to execute in Nigeria

Top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023

Nigeria's judiciary loses 2 big wigs to death

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator's wives association of Nigeria

5 Nigerian states commonly mistaken to be Hausa but they have their own languages

