China is set to invest $36 billion in some of Algeria's key economic sectors

Tebboune traveled with a group of ministers and businessmen when he landed in Beijing on Monday for a state visit. The group included Algeria's ministers of foreign affairs, finance, energy, housing, and commerce. At Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi met with Tebboune and his entourage to talk about bilateral ties.

The agreements, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, cover industries including aviation, agriculture, energy, rail transportation, research, and technology. Additionally, agreements in the areas of telecommunications, sustainable urban development, trade, inspection, and quarantine were reached.

The ministerial meetings, according to the Saudi-owned publication Asharq Al-Awsat, were centered on promoting renewable energy.

On Thursday, a report by the American news agency Reuters showed that China will invest $36 billion in Algeria across sectors including manufacturing, new technology, knowledge economy, transport, and agriculture, Ennahar Online quoted Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as saying on Thursday.

"The projects and agreements concluded with the Chinese side are huge and mutually beneficial to both countries," said Tebboune, speaking during a meeting in Shenzhen province with representatives of the Algerian community in China.

The Algerian head of state, also advocated for his nation's inclusion in the BRICS, a potent five-nation alliance that includes China and is frequently viewed as a challenge to American hegemony.

China and Algeria have been allies for a very long time. In the early 1960s, China assisted Algeria in gaining its independence from France.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, over the past six decades, China has sent more than 3,500 medical personnel to Algeria, which experienced a flight of foreign medical personnel after gaining independence. This personnel has treated over 27 million patients and delivered more than 2.7 million newborns.

In order to strengthen popular support for the bilateral ties, the ministry said that China will cooperate more closely with Algeria on health care, keep giving government scholarships to Algeria, and encourage friendly cooperation in media, tourism, youth, sports, and think tanks.