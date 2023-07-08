Insurance company employs 30 talented graduate trainees

Babatunde Fajemirokun, the Managing Director of the company, said this in a statement made available in Lagos.

According to Fajemirokun, the newly recruited graduates have been seamlessly integrated into AIICO’s workforce and have assumed roles in various units, departments, and divisions across the organization.

He said that thee rigorous recruitment process spanned multiple higher institutions of learning across the nation, resulting in the selection of 30 exceptional graduates who had joined the company.

Fajemirokun said that the AIICO Graduate Trainee Programme was designed to identify and nurture talented individuals, and provide them with a unique opportunity to kick-start their careers in the insurance industry.

He noted that the programme aims to equip graduates with the necessary skills, knowledge, and experience to thrive in a dynamic and challenging business environment.

The managing director explained that a selection committee employed a comprehensive evaluation procedure, considering factors such as academic achievements, interpersonal skills, leadership potential, and alignment with the company’s core values.

This, he added was from a highly competitive pool of applicants, 30 exceptional graduates emerged as the top candidates, displaying outstanding potential and a strong drive for success.

According to him, the graduates have completed a comprehensive training programme, which include intensive classroom sessions, hands-on training, mentorship, and practical exposure to various aspects of the insurance business and industry.

Fajemirokun expressed enthusiasm in welcoming the new graduate employees, acknowledging their talent and fresh perspectives as valuable contributions to the company’s ongoing success and its position as a leader in the insurance industry.

He noted that the company is committed to nurturing their growth and providing a supportive environment for their professional development.

Commenting, Oluyemi Obakin, Chief Human Resource Officer, AIICO Insurance, said that the success of the trainee programme not only signifies the company’s investment in nurturing young talents but also reaffirms its position as an employer of choice for graduates seeking a rewarding career in the insurance sector.