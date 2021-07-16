How to secure a Domain Name for your Nigerian business

Who needs a Domain Name?

Everyone, every business, every entity that aims to build a brand online needs a domain name. A domain name is the best way to have a truly unique identity on the web and stand out effectively from the massive crowd. An example of a domain name is web4africa.ng – in this case, the Nigerian website address of the web hosting company Web4Africa.

Why a Domain Name?

You may wonder why you would still need a domain name when you can make do with a simple Instagram account, for example? A domain name does not necessarily compete with a social media account - they complement each other.

Brand Identity : To some extent, a domain name is a truly unique identity that can you truly call yours. A social media account is subject to the social network’s terms and conditions and may be subjected to a suspension or outright deletion at their whim sometimes with no recourse.

: To some extent, a domain name is a truly unique identity that can you truly call yours. A social media account is subject to the social network’s terms and conditions and may be subjected to a suspension or outright deletion at their whim sometimes with no recourse. Email: a business email address that is based on your own domain name commands more respect than ones that are free-of-charge like @yahoo.com or @gmail.com. Where you intend to grow big, it is much better to use your own domain for your email addresses. Where you are on a budget, you can usually get Email Forwarding and forward same to your free email address.

a business email address that is based on your own domain name commands more respect than ones that are free-of-charge like @yahoo.com or @gmail.com. Where you intend to grow big, it is much better to use your own domain for your email addresses. Where you are on a budget, you can usually get Email Forwarding and forward same to your free email address. Website : having a business website is the best way to establish your web identity. Where you are making use of a free website builder or not, a domain name is always much better than a free sub-domain.

: having a business website is the best way to establish your web identity. Where you are making use of a free website builder or not, a domain name is always much better than a free sub-domain. Protective Registration: where you do not intend to setup a website for your business, it is still advisable to defensively register your company’s name as a domain name in other to avoid the case of cyber squatters hijacking your online identity.

Which type of Domain Name to Register?

If you are a Nigerian individual or entity, a .ng domain name may be the best for identifying your business online as being Nigerian.

If you wish to target other African countries, you cannot go wrong with a .africa domain name.

Where the international marketplace is your target, there are hundreds of domain types to choose from that fit into just about any category that you can imagine.

Ideally, you simply make use of your business name or brand name in registering a domain name.

How to Register a Domain Name?

When you have decided on the type of domain name to register, you can make use of the Domain Name Search form on the website of a leading domain registrar like Web4Africa, to check availability and find the most ideal domain(s) for your business.

The form would return results showing the names that are available, as well as their respective prices. The domain would typically be registered instantly once your payment is successful.

About Web4Africa

Established in 2002, Web4Africa is a leading ICANN & NiRA Accredited Domain Name Registrar offering hundreds of domain name types to clients worldwide. Visit web4africa.ng to learn more.