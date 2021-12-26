How does management affect an organization's performance

Over the past decades, Management has tried to improve its performance management methodology several times. The purpose of performance management finally changed: from control to the development of the employee.

Growth as a reward

Organizations can learn a lot from the world of professional sports. The sports world has a natural balance between control and development. Athletes have regular conversations with their coach, trainer and team to keep improving their skills. They use feedback and KPIs to measure progress instead of ultimately judging the athletes. For most athletes, the continuous improvement and development of their skills is their reward – not the gold medal.

In practice, we see that the emphasis on control or development shifts back and forth over time. At times, Management does take a step back towards control. This can be explained by the often too great focus on organizational objectives, which leads to overcompensation on individual objectives – and vice versa. Professional sport has a more natural balance between personal development and a collective goal. Organizations would do well to reflect this mentality. To achieve this balance, both activation and foundation factors must be present within the organization. Alignment between these leads to greater effectiveness and strength.

We realize that performance activation does not come in one shape or size. For each organization, the factors have a unique impact on the performance activation – depending on the sector, the organizational culture and the context. But everything starts with an understanding of this foundation and insight into your organization's situation, followed by the use of these factors that you can use to create the optimal performance strategy.