Global fintech Unlimint joins "Eating Our Way To Extinction" documentary as headline sponsor

Featuring a wealth of world-renowned contributors, including Sir Richard Branson and Tony Robbins, it sends a simple but impactful message by uncovering hard truths and addressing the most pressing issue of our generation – ecological collapse.

“The issue of the ecological crisis is an issue that affects all of us and we no longer can afford to “sit it out”. At Unlimint, we believe that it is up to all of us to come together and join forces to ensure the future of our planet, and to make an effort to change the world for the better.

'We pride ourselves in being able to prepare our customers for what the tomorrow of finance and business holds, but even more we believe that being ready for the future of our planet will allow us to secure a safe tomorrow not just for us, but for the future generation.

This is why we couldn’t be more excited to become part of such an amazing project,” said Kirill Evstratov, CEO of Unlimint.

For fans of The Game Changers, Racing Extinction and The Inconvenient Truth this is the next must-watch documentary for anyone interested in the future of our planet, and for those who want to gain a further understanding of the true cost of what we eat.

The documentary is co-directed by Otto and Ludovic Brockway, produced by Kian Tavakkoli, Mark Galvin and Ludovic Brockway. Executive Producers on the film include Kate Winslet, Sir Richard Branson, Magnus Hollo, Ivan Orlic of Seine Pictures, Lauren Mekhael, James Wilks, Joseph Pace and Susan Vitka. World-renowned scientific experts featured in Eating Our Way To Extinction include Dr Sylvia Earle, Former Chief Scientist of NOAA; Prof. Olivier de Schutter, Former United Nations Special Rapporteur; Dr Marco Springmann, Senior Researcher on Environmental Sustainability, University of Oxford; Jeremy Rifkin, Economic and Political Advisor; Prof. Peter Wadhams, Head of Polar Ocean Physics Group, University of Cambridge; Joseph Poore, Environment and Agriculture Researcher, University of Oxford; Dr Tara Garnett, Head of Food Climate Research Network, University of Oxford; Dr Michael Greger, Physician and Researcher; Prof. Arjen Hoekstra, Water Management Expert, University of Twente, Netherlands, and Dr Penelope Lindeque, Senior Research Scientist at Plymouth Marine Laboratory.

The documentary will be released by Fathom Events in the USA in selected cinemas on 16th September only. Tickets can be purchased at - https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Eating-Our-Way-to-Extinction. Dartmouth Films will also release the documentary in the UK in selected cinemas from 16th September. Tickets will be available on Eating2Extinction.com.

Broxstar Productions:

BROXSTAR PRODUCTIONS is a London-based production company that develops and produces feature documentaries. The company focuses its energy on creating high-concept, narrative-based content, especially where it helps to impact any real and lasting positive changes in our world.

About Fathom Events :

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About Dartmouth Films:

Dartmouth Films are pioneers in Britain of producing and distributing independent documentaries – finding new ways of funding, making and distributing films which have impact. Credits include: The Ponds (2019), BFI London Film Festival selected One Man and His Shoes (2020); HotDocs selected Bank Job (2021), McCullin (2013), Still the Enemy Within (2014), The Divide (2016); A Cambodian Spring (2017) - the only documentary nominated in the Outstanding Debut category at the BAFTA Film Awards; Children of the Snow Land (2018) and Massacre at Ballymurphy (C4, 2018) - nominated at the RTS, Broadcast and BAFTA awards.

Unlimint: