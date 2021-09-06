Glo dominates voice and data subscriptions in July

Other networks, MTN and Airtel, however, recorded losses. While MTN lost 447,460 subscribers, moving from 73,571,192 in June to 73,123,732 in July, Airtel fell from 50,665,723 to 50,301,237, losing 364,486 subscribers during the same period. Etisalat did not record any increase as it maintained the same figure of 12,908,092 for the two months.

The Commission also reported that Globacom was the only operator that added to its total number of internet users, recording a growth of 338, 189 subscribers. At the end of July, Glo had 38,214,155 as against 37,875,966 it recorded in June.

However, MTN and Airtel had reductions in the number of customers surfing the net on their network during the period. MTN lost 586,240 having recorded 59,008,651 in July as against 59,594,891 in June.

Airtel also moved down from 36,235,905 it had in June to 36,053,223 in July, showing a loss of 182,682 data customers. 9mobile did not record any increase or decrease as its figures for the two months remained 6,108, 151.

According to observers, Globacom's consistent dominance is partly attributable to the nationwide rollout of the 4G LTE advanced network as well as the continuous enhancement of its network.

In addition, millions of subscribers on the Glo network are enjoying delightful products and services including 22x which offers 2 times the value of subscribers' recharge, the Berekete SIM which offers multiple bonuses and 100 percent bonus on all data packages backed by instant efficient broadband internet connectivity.