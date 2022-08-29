Get to know the iconic brand you've been using for decades

BIC brands have been a staple in every home for decades. Whether it’s stationery products, lighters, or disposable shavers we’ve all probably had at least one BIC product growing up.
BIC’s vision is to bring simplicity and joy to everyday life, through providing high-quality, safe, affordable, and essential products to consumers every day, everywhere. That’s the red thread that brings the BIC categories together, and the reason that makes the products a part of every heart and home.
While BIC products have been a companion throughout the years, there are facts that may still stand out as a surprise. Read below to find out seven interesting facts about BIC:
- Most BIC Cristal Pens deliver up to 3KMs of writing: this means that a BIC Cristal Pen would produce around 1.8 miles of writing before it runs out of ink. This is probably why many people don’t come to the end of a BIC Cristal pen, and the reason why the pens last for a long time.
- 90% of team members at the BIC stationery factory in Sagamu, Nigeria are women: this stems from BIC’s commitment to fostering an equitable working environment, a diverse and inclusive culture, and gender equality. This commitment extends to the wider community, empowering women to be more independent.
- BIC Cristal and Lucky Pens are locally made in Nigeria: following BIC’s acquisition of the brand, Lucky Stationery Nigeria Ltd (LSNL) in 2019, the production facility moved to a production site in Sagamu, Ogun State. The production facility currently hosts over 500 team members and is the powerhouse where the iconic stationery products, BIC Cristal and Lucky pens, are locally produced.
- A BIC Maxi Lighter delivers up to 3,000 flames: this means that you can rely on the BIC Maxi Lighter to deliver flames equivalent to around 50 match boxes – not only saving money but also ensuring reliability as the flames won’t break in wet weather.
- Matches use up to 70% more plastic per flame than a BIC Maxi Lighter: this makes a Maxi Lighter not only more efficient due to the number of flames it delivers, but also safer and more sustainable.
- 90% of raw materials used at the BIC production facility in Sagamu, Nigeria are locally sourced: as the footprint of BIC expands across geographies, it remains committed to the communities in which it operates. Today, in Nigeria, 90% of raw materials are locally sourced for the production of stationery products in Sagamu.
- 26 million BIC products are bought every day around the world: the popularity of BIC products around the world is unmatched. Whether you visit a village or a big city, anywhere in the world, you will probably come across someone who knows the brand and who has used or had an emotional connection with at least one of its products.
