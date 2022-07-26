Enugu SME Centre launches Enugu SME Hardware Garage training

The Enugu SME Hardware Garage (ESHG) training is one of the many Human Capital Development Programmes that the Enugu SME Centre has organised to propel economic and social evolution, not just in Enugu, but in Nigeria and Africa. And, in living up to the mission to serve as frontiers of human capital development and enhanced livelihood, Enugu SME has, indeed, brought about individual and collective economic advancement through their skill acquisition programmes, with a reach of over 20,000 people between the ages of 18-35 in the last 3 years, which has led to the creation of more startups, and the increase of workforce amongst other positive macroeconomic indicators..

“We have always worked hard to ensure that Enugu State develops extensively, and we understand that a nation’s growth begins from the individual enhancement of its people. That’s why our focus has always been on human capital development,” explained the DG, Enugu SME Center and Special Adviser to the Enugu State Government on SME Development, Hon. Arinze Chilo-Offiah. “This training will be highly productive because we and the Enugu State Government have partnered with hardware tech and human capital development startups in Enugu State, Hardware Garage and Capitis Global Ventures Limited, to provide technical experts to instruct the participants.”

Pulse Nigeria

The three (3) month training course has been set up to produce a growing team of engineers and technicians from young people of all educational levels, who will gain first-hand technical knowledge in the building of inverters, installation of smart solar home systems, mobility manufacturing, the general operations and maintenance of power, and computer-controlled systems as well as agricultural technologies. The participants will also receive intensive training to become industry-based business leaders and solar developers. The course will include theoretical and practical training with hands-on experience from a team of passionate founders, engineers, educators, and entrepreneurs. In encouraging the residents of Enugu State to fully utilise this training, the Enugu SME Centre and the Hardware Garage have heavily subsidised the training fee from the original price of ₦150,000 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) to ₦40,000 (Forty Thousand Naira Only). The Agency has also made it possible for successful applicants to access its innovative zero-interest rate Human Capital Development Loans (HCDL) to be repaid eight (8) months after the training. Successful graduates would also be supported with job access upon completion. “We wish to create a new generation of trained personnel to revive manufacturing in Africa. We are targeting to create 15,000 trained workforce in Africa by 2031 to support the manufacturing sector with outsourced manpower and invest in Africa's industrial sector by developing qualified engineering personnel,” Hon. Chilo-Offiah added.

The qualification for each category of training will be issued on 3 levels; Engineering level (EL), Technologist Level (TL), and Technician Level (TCL), based on the result of standard examinations taken by the trainees at the end of the programme. At the end of the 3-month Enugu SME Hardware Garage Training, 30% of the participants will be offered internship and employment opportunities through Capitis Global Ventures, and Hardware Garage. 20% of participants will also be granted free access to entrepreneurial classes with product funding support to commence their businesses.

This program is part of the extensive Human Capital Development Initiative of the Agency where they have trained and job access for thousands of youths in Enugu State through innovative programs such as the Enugu State Cybersecurity Learning Program which trains cohorts in globally sought after cybersecurity skills as a means to fight poverty, cybercrime, skills shortage and unemployment in the country; Enugu Tech (www.enugutech.com) trained over 1,000 youths in programming and product design; Auto-Revamp Innovative Training Program (AITP www.enugusmeautojobs.com) trained youths in Auto Body Work Fabrication; Enugu Youth Empowerment Scheme (E-Yes www.e-yes.en.gov.ng) trained youths on high income digital marketing skills; Enugu Data Analytics Training Program (EDAT); Enugu Skillers which trained youths on construction artisanal skills amongst other such innovative programs.

In addition to organising programmes for the maximisation of sustainable development, the Enugu SME Centre also provides funding opportunities through loans and grants programmes for entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and SMEs.

For more inquiries about the Enugu SME Hardware Garage Training Programme, visit www.enugusme.en.gov.ng/eshg, or the Enugu SME Centre at No. 2, Market Garden By SME Roundabout Opposite Ebeano Tunnel GRA, Enugu.

---