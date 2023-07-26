Driving SME growth in Nigeria: Glovo launches Glovo Ads at annual Partners & Brands event.

Glovo, one of the world’s leading multi-category apps, has launched Glovo Ads, a new offering designed to enable brands, restaurants and shops to accelerate their growth and market themselves to consumers directly in-app.

This was announced at its annual Partners and Brands event which took place on July 7th, 2023, in Ikoyi, Lagos to celebrate the power of partnerships in boosting Nigeria’s Q-commerce industry.

Lorenzo Mayol, Brands Ads Director for Africa and outgoing General Manager for Glovo Nigeria kicked off the event by introducing Lamide Akinola, the newly appointed General Manager of Glovo Nigeria.

In his address, he explained that Glovo Ads has been specifically designed to provide partners with the tools they need to deploy campaigns across the marketing funnel and help small businesses and restaurants to drive sales in their local area.

Both large multinational brands and small independent shops can use Glovo’s specialist services through two specific platforms:

, marketers can use auto bidding, an advanced automation solution that optimises the bidding process by calculating the expected value of the impression based on the learned conversion rate over time and the price of the product. With Partner Ads, small and medium-sized shops and restaurants are guided as to the best placement within the app to ensure the highest return on investment. And because many of these businesses don’t have dedicated marketing teams, Glovo Partner Ads makes it easy to start advertising with any budget on a pay-per-click basis that can be paused at any time to ensure partners always see a positive return on investment.

Glovo Ads will also provide off-app services, enabling both brands and smaller retailers to reach users through programmatic buying, all via Glovo’s self-service model. Brands can also see how their campaigns are performing in real time, enabling them to adjust their spending to target consumers accordingly both on and off the app.

Already, companies in Nigeria such as Coca-Cola, Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Nestle, Tolaram and Reckitt, have built Glovo into the marketing stack, while multinational advertising companies like Publicis are working with their clients to market through the app.

Lorenzo Mayol, Brands Ads Director for Africa, explains: "With millions of users regularly buying a dynamic range of products thanks to our multi-category offering beyond just takeaway and grocery shopping, we can help these businesses to build brand awareness and grow sales at a time when it is becoming significantly more challenging to reach customers effectively.”

Lamide Akinola, in her first public appearance as the General Manager of Glovo Nigeria, shared inspiring insights into Glovo's remarkable achievements, focusing on its high-level statistics, user growth, and overall success.

Lamide proudly announced that the platform has experienced an outstanding 350% growth rate year-on-year, attributing this impressive result to Glovo's unwavering commitment to affordability and customer satisfaction.

"Our continued growth and success reflect the trust and loyalty that both our partners and customers have placed in Glovo," said Lamide Akinola, General Manager, Glovo Nigeria. "We are dedicated to delivering a seamless and convenient experience for our users while continuously expanding our network of partners and brands to provide an unmatched variety of offerings, and contribute to our local and pan-African growth."

During the event, Glovo recognised exceptional performances and presented awards to deserving partners and sales associates. These awards acknowledged excellence in various categories, highlighting remarkable accomplishments and the relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional services. Among the awards bestowed were Customer's Favorite, Above and Beyond Recognition, Visionary, Rising Star, and Q-commerce Innovation, to name a few.

About Glovo

Glovo is a pioneering multi-category app connecting users with businesses, and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, and high street retail stores. Glovo’s vision is to give everyone easy access to everything within their city, so that our users can enjoy what they want, when they want, where they want. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, it operates across 25 countries in Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.

