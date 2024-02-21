ADVERTISEMENT
'We need electricity to do business' - Manufacturers cry over poor supply

News Agency Of Nigeria

The acting chairman also called on the state government to patronise locally-made products, in order to grow businesses in the state.

Acting Chairman of MAN, Usen Umoh, stated this during a courtesy visit to the state Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Eka Williams, in Calabar on Wednesday. Umoh said that the visit by the association had become necessary to chart a new course, owing to the hostile business environment and epileptic power supply in the state.

According to him, electricity is very critical in every business environment, adding that lack of it can ruin any business endeavour.

"Following the poor power situation and the hostile business environment in the state, we have decided to pay the commissioner for power and renewable energy a visit to discuss the way forward.

“We need power to do business in Cross River. When there is power, businesses thrive and when businesses thrive, unemployment is reduced and the society is better economically,” he said.

The acting chairman also called on the state government to patronise locally-made products, stressing that it was the only way to grow businesses in the state. In his response, Williams said that the state was ready and willing to go into partnership with MAN to boost businesses.

"Cross River is one of the frontline states in renewable energy. As such, we would like to partner with MAN.

"What we are doing is huge. We believe we have what it takes to produce solar panels in this state,” he added.

The commissioner urged members of the association to take advantage of the opportunities provided by state government to promote their businesses.

