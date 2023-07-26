ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

VP Shettima woos foreign investors in UN Food summit

News Agency Of Nigeria

VP noted that the combination of Nigeria’s young, energetic population and the agenda of the new administration, placed the country far ahead of others in the region.

Vp Shettima at the UN food summit (Credit: NAN)
Vp Shettima at the UN food summit (Credit: NAN)

Recommended articles

Mr Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said Shettima made the call in his remarks at a side event of the ongoing UN Food Systems Summit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the summit is, “Scaling up of multi-stakeholder collaboration and investments in the implementation of the food systems pathways in Nigeria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice president noted that the combination of Nigeria’s young, energetic population and the agenda of the new administration, placed the country far ahead of others in the region.

” We have the capacity of transforming the demographic bulge into demographic dividends or it will be the demographic disaster that will consume all of us.

“Nigeria will surpass the United States as the third most populous nation on earth and the population is young. The median age is 19.”

“With determined leadership and the support of the global community, we believe, as eternal optimists do, that there is hope in the horizon,” the VP added.

Shettima also expressed hope that the expected transformation could take place on the back of what he described as “building blocks that already exists in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They include government’s recent declaration of a State of Emergency on Food Security, moving food and water to the purview of National Security Council, the country’s renewed commitment to food and nutrition since the Nutrition Conference of 2022.

On improving collaboration between government and the private sector, Shettima said focusing on agribusiness and the understanding that investment that would transform food system would come from the private sector, with the government providing the enabling environment, would scale up investment.

” Nigerian government, together with domestic and international finance institutions, scaled up the Value Chain Development Programme approach for the Special Agro Processing Zones Programme with an impressive investment of 521 million dollars from the IFAD, from the IsDB, and from the AfDB.

“The success story of the value chain development programme speaks for itself. The programme has empowered 100,000 small scale farmers to enter into engagement with some of the food marketing companies in the world which enabled them to lift their families out of the poverty trap.

“The VCDP/SAPZ programme really represents unique and concrete model for mobilizing funds for investment in support of our national food systems transformation programme, the transition to more yielding, healthier, more equitable and more sustainable food system.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shettima, who said Nigeria remained critical to the success or failure of the transition, assured that the new leadership in Nigeria was working hard to position the country on the path of growth.

We have a president who has a private sector background and a vice president who is also from the private sector. We have a president who has the knack for selecting the best to drive the process.

“Be rest assured that the next frontiers for global development is facing Africa and Nigeria will make or mar that transition.”

Present at the event were Mr Yaya Olaniran, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to FAO/IFAD/WFP in Rome; Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Mfawa Abam; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Amb. Ibrahim Hadejia, among other senior government officials.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VP Shettima woos foreign investors in UN Food summit

VP Shettima woos foreign investors in UN Food summit

Startups have become crucial to Kenya’s digital transformation but face low survival odds

Startups have become crucial to Kenya’s digital transformation but face low survival odds

Reps vow to recover $9bn fines from oil and gas companies over gas flaring

Reps vow to recover $9bn fines from oil and gas companies over gas flaring

Qnet stands with legal authorities in Nasarawa arrests, championing transparency, accountability

Qnet stands with legal authorities in Nasarawa arrests, championing transparency, accountability

10 winners claim prizes in 'Imagine with Airtel' competition

10 winners claim prizes in 'Imagine with Airtel' competition

Zanzibar allocates Sh800 billion to procuring an alternate power source

Zanzibar allocates Sh800 billion to procuring an alternate power source

See the reason why Nigeria’s shipping industry is losing $6 billion annually

See the reason why Nigeria’s shipping industry is losing $6 billion annually

Spectranet introduces 'Jara Scheme', rewards partners

Spectranet introduces 'Jara Scheme', rewards partners

Party like a star as TECNO brings the fun to BBnaija Season 8 - Win big

Party like a star as TECNO brings the fun to BBnaija Season 8 - Win big

Pulse Sports

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's ₦617 PMS price is 68% lower than global petrol prices - Report

Nigeria's ₦617 PMS price is 68% lower than global petrol prices - Report

Petroleum marketers import first batch of 27million litres of PMS into Nigeria

Petroleum marketers import first batch of 27million litres of PMS into Nigeria

Ex-MAN chairman tasks CBN on adequate forex for manufacturers

Ex-MAN chairman tasks CBN on adequate forex for manufacturers

Reps vow to recover fines from oil and gas companies over gas flaring [Twitter:Omoruyi]

Reps vow to recover $9bn fines from oil and gas companies over gas flaring