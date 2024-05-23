5 states with highest cooking gas price as rates jump 40% in one year

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown that refilling a 5 Kg cylinder of LPG increased from ₦4,642.27 in April 2023, to ₦6,521.58 in April 2024.

This increment indicated a 40.48% rise in one year.

On a month-on-month basis, the price of cooking gas dropped by 1.06% from ₦6,591.62 recorded in March 2024 to ₦6,521.58 in April 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the price was compared across the states, it was noted that the price was much higher or lower in some states.

The highest average price of refilling a 5 Kg cylinder of cooking gas was recorded in Bauchi state at ₦7,000.

Kano came in second place at ₦6,998.67, Yobe at ₦6,962.5, Edo state at ₦6,961 and Taraba ₦6,904.

The five states with the lowest 5 Kg gas cylinder price include Adamawa - at ₦5,470, Enugu at ₦5,974, Katsina - at ₦5,982, Imo - at ₦6,085 and Anambra - ₦6,143.

For the 12 Kg gas cylinder, the highest average retail price was reported in Osun at ₦17,801.67. Anambra came next at ₦17,142.86. This was followed by Bayelsa at ₦16,975.00, Cross River at ₦16,796.43, then Sokoto at ₦16,794.25.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the states with the lowest retail price of 12 Kg gas cylinders, Bauchi state topped the list with ₦13,745.12, and Kogi followed with ₦13,967.31. Adamawa came next with ₦14,088.75.

Enugu followed at ₦14,117.65 while Kwara followed closely at ₦14,178.57.

The increasing price of LPG has been linked to the foreign exchange crisis in the country.