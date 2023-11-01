ADVERTISEMENT
PZ Cussons committed to sustainable development, environmental protection

PZ Cussons committed to sustainable development and environmental protection
The exercise involved the clean-up of its host community in the Ilupeju area of Lagos state recently.

The initiative, powered by PZ Cusson’s flagship brand, Morning Fresh (Nigeria’s No. 1 bestselling dishwashing liquid), was organised to foster a cleaner environment by reducing plastic pollution and encouraging recycling across Africa. This is reflected in the brand's pledge to build a sustainable environment by producing dishwashing liquid in eco-friendly bottles.

During the ceremony at PZ Headquarters in Lagos, Oghale Elueni, Managing Director Africa, PZ Cussons, stated, "For over 120 years, PZ has existed in Nigeria and we stand for the social, economic, and human elements of the environment. We conduct our business sustainably to meet the needs of the current generation, while ensuring that we’re leaving a better planet and society for those who are to come."

Participants of the cleanup exercise included the PZ leadership team, joined by the charismatic Influencer, Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-Ilori otherwise known as Kiekie, as well as other members of staff, including locals and residents of the community. The cleaning exercise saw the team pick up as many non-biodegradable wastes as possible, such as plastic bags and bottles, tetra packs etc.

Abimbola Odimayo-Olabode, Category Head, Homecare, PZ Cussons, said, “Morning Fresh has been in Nigeria for over 30 years and is committed to caring for those who care, as such, we have extended this narrative to the environment. We get so much from nature so we need to take care of the environment as well."

The sustainability activity included participants' rewards for the greatest number of plastic waste gathered during the cleaning exercise. Participants commended the organisers particularly Morning Fresh for its commitment to tackling environmental pollution and increasing social awareness of the Nigerian public on the benefits of a healthy, sustainable environment.

Kemi Longe, Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons mentioned that the reward was designed to encourage the residents to put more effort into cleaning the environment. “Through this initiative, we are confident that not only the Ilupeju community, but Nigeria as a whole, will be positively influenced and encouraged to care for the environment one plastic at a time.” She said.

PZ Cussons Nigeria is a Nigerian manufacturer and distributor of household consumer products such as Premier Cool, Morning Fresh, Joy, Kings Oil, Cussons Baby and Haier Thermocool. It is a subsidiary of the British company PZ Cussons Holdings.

