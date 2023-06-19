Pure Bliss unveils millionaire promo, 60 millionaires to emerge in 60 days

Speaking on behalf of the Business Head of OK Foods Limited, Murali Krishnan, during a media parley to unveil the Promo in Lagos on Wednesday, June 13, 2023, Sachin Wali, Head of Marketing, OK Foods emphasized the credibility & due diligence of the promo, stating that measures have been put in place to ensure fairness and transparency.

“We are once again initiating one of the largest give-back promotions in the biscuits category. We want to thank our consumers for their patronage over the years and assure them that the promotion will be managed with due diligence, fairness, and utmost credibility,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Brand Manager, Chic Choc & Nutrisnax, Ok Foods Limited, Olayinka Johnson, disclosed that the ‘Pure Bliss 60 Millionaires in 60 days’ Promo is a great way to reward the consumers in line with the Pure Bliss brand promise - ‘Light Up Your Day’.

“The Pure Bliss 60 Millionaires In 60 Days Promo is a great initiative at this time because consumers get to enjoy their favourite Pure Bliss Cookies & Wafers, while winning big,” Johnson said.

In her remarks during the parley, the Brand Manager of Pure Bliss, Oluwabukola Yusuph, revealed that over 300,000 winners are to be rewarded with Airtime beyond the 60 lucky consumers that will be rewarded with 60 million Naira cash prize – One million Naira each.

Pulse Nigeria

Explaining the mechanics of participating in the Promo, Yusuph stated that consumers are expected to buy any Millionaire Promo pack of Pure Bliss Milk Cookies, Milk Cream Wafers, Choco Cookies & Chocolate Cream Wafers, look inside the pack for a 7-digit alphanumeric code and text the unique code to 8011 using the format: PUREBLISS <SPACE> 1234567 <SPACE> LOCATION, e.g. PUREBLISS 1234567 LAGOS. She stated that the consumers will receive an SMS from 8011, notifying them of their prize – either N100 Airtime or One Million Naira as each code guarantees a prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo will truly create delight for our consumers, especially in these times. As part of our values, it is important that we stay true to the brand’s promise of uplifting consumers’ moods. In addition to producing delicious, indulgent biscuits and wafers enjoyed by our consumers, this promotion is one of the ways through which we can bring our brand promise to life”, she said.

Endorsing the Promo, the Senior Legal Officer, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Kemi Adebiyi, noted that the promotion has fulfilled the mandate required by the regulatory authority, which is to ensure that the promotion is registered and regulated. She promised that the agency would play its role in ensuring that the selection process is transparent. She commended OK Foods for introducing the promotion to reward consumers at this time.

Also, speaking during the parley, the Head, Lagos Office, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Susie Onwuka confirmed that the promotion has passed through regulatory approvals, urging consumers to participate.

“As an institution, our mandate is to protect the consumers and ensure that the promotion they are participating in is genuine. Besides, we also have a responsibility to ensure that consumers are not shortchanged in this promotion. We want to assure you that we will ensure that the selection process is free and fair,” Onwuka said.

In his remarks, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Niyi Adeleke explained that the consumer promotion embarked upon by Pure Bliss enjoys regulatory approval, noting that the agency would be available to ensure that all promises made are kept.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pure Bliss Millionaire promo is available across the following Pure Bliss SKUs: Pure Bliss Milk Cookies 27g & 50g, Pure Bliss Choco Cookies 50g, Pure Bliss Milk Cream Wafers 16g & 30g and Pure Bliss Chocolate Cream Wafers 30g. The promotion ends on July 31, 2023, or while stock lasts.