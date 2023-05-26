The sports category has moved to a new website.
Oraimo thrills fans with music, fun, gifts at flagship store opening in Ikeja City Mall

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oraimo Nigeria invited fans through a free online pre-registration and started buzz for the event on social media one week before the launch.

As always, this gathered so many entries that the capacity was exceeded only days after the call for registration. Invitations were also sent out to special guests and dignitaries. Some BBNaija stars, such as Daniela, Kess and Allyson graced the event.

The event included product demonstrations from Oraimo representatives, and guests' questions and suggestions were welcomed. With over 400 participants, the event started at about 11 am and ended at about 5 pm.

The Green World experience started with the outdoor photo ops at the Oraimo backdrop and social engagements just at the parking lot of the mall. Guests gradually advanced to the main hall, which had beautiful green decorations. It was a sight to behold, and it also had an Oraimo exclusive product display as BA's guided guests made inquiries and purchased some of the brand's products.

Company staff and partners followed shortly at about the same time, while photographers took lovely pictures and the anchor engaged cheerful fans as the anticipation built up.

After walking through the green carpet, taking beautiful pictures, and exchanging pleasantries, VIP guests were introduced. Fun games and interactive sessions kept guests entertained.

From How Are You (My Friend) to Halleluya, Johnny Drille captivated audiences with spectacular performances; fans were enthralled by the Mavin star's classics.

There were opportunities to win unique brand products and gift items for fans who enter the raffle draw, and many lucky winners emerged.

The Green store opening is coming at a time when many customers desire original Oraimo products. Oraimo has once again fulfilled its promise to fans to provide access to a full range of the brand's latest products so that customers can experience the products directly, enjoy discounts, and receive great customer service.

As the event wound up, the smart accessory giant, Oraimo, thanked guests and fans for their attendance and encouraged them to continue enjoying the green experience through the purchase of Oraimo brand products at the newly opened store and other Oraimo stores nationwide and join Oraimo O' Club membership to enjoy gifts every week.

News Agency Of Nigeria

