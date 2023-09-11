ADVERTISEMENT
Naira depreciates at investors, exporters window

The open indicative rate closed at ₦771.49 to the dollar on Monday

The local currency depreciated by 7.08% against the ₦736.62, it exchanged for the dollar on September 8.

A spot exchange rate of ₦804.15 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦773.50.

The naira sold for as low as ₦722.39 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 37.86 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Monday.

