Naira depreciates at investors, exporters window
The open indicative rate closed at ₦771.49 to the dollar on Monday
The local currency depreciated by 7.08% against the ₦736.62, it exchanged for the dollar on September 8.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦771.49 to the dollar on Monday.
A spot exchange rate of ₦804.15 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦773.50.
The naira sold for as low as ₦722.39 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
A total of 37.86 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Monday.
