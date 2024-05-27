Naira appreciates by 9.7% against dollar at official market

Recommended articles
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira gained ₦143.48
This represents a 9.67% gain when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, May 24, 2024, exchanging at ₦1,482.81.
However, the total daily turnover reduced to $180.80 million on Monday down from $556.25 million recorded on Friday.
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the naira traded between ₦1,501 and ₦1,310 against the dollar.