ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Why Kenyans will wait longer before earning from Facebook & Instagram

Amos Robi

In March 2024, Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced plans to introduce monetisation opportunities for Kenyan users by June 2024.

An AI-generated lively scene in downtown Nairobi where a group of young, energetic Kenyan content creators are producing a street-style vlog
An AI-generated lively scene in downtown Nairobi where a group of young, energetic Kenyan content creators are producing a street-style vlog
  • Singer Michael Bundi expressed concerns about the delayed rollout directly to Moon Baz, the Creator Partnerships Lead for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Meta
  • Moon Baz reassured creators that the launch had not been cancelled
  • Meta had announced plans to introduce monetisation opportunities for Kenyan users by June 2024

Recommended articles

Kenyan Facebook creators may have to wait longer for monetisation opportunities as the country's political situation remains unstable.

Kenyan singer Michael Bundi recently took to Meta's platform Threads, to express his concerns about the delayed rollout. He directly addressed Moon Baz, the Creator Partnerships Lead for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Meta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Bundi's query highlighted the growing frustration among Kenyan creators regarding the delayed launch of Facebook monetisation.

He asked Moon Baz, "Hi Moon Baz, most of the people who were hopeful about Facebook monetisation in Kenya are losing hope that it may become a reality. Is there a possibility that the programme rollout was cancelled? Asking on behalf of the young creators in the 254."

Moon Baz, the Creator Partnerships Lead for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Meta
Moon Baz, the Creator Partnerships Lead for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Meta Moon Baz, the Creator Partnerships Lead for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Meta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meta spent billions to close offices and lay people off. Now we know why.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moon Baz responded, reassuring creators that the rollout had not been cancelled but was merely postponed due to the current sensitive political climate in Kenya.

"We are still ready to launch! We are mindful that this is a sensitive moment in the country and out of respect we have paused the launch temporarily. We are hoping to launch very very soon!! The rollout was not cancelled," she stated.

In March 2024, Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced plans to introduce monetisation opportunities for Kenyan users by June 2024.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg revealed that President William Ruto had emphasised the need for creators to earn revenue directly from the platform, rather than relying solely on local product endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT
An AI generated portrait of a young Kenyan man using a smartphone on a bustling street in Nairobi, near a matatu station
An AI generated portrait of a young Kenyan man using a smartphone on a bustling street in Nairobi, near a matatu station Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meta’s legal trouble with Kenya maybe settled in a Kenyan court

Kenyan creators can look forward to several monetisation tools once the programme launches:

  1. Instream Ads on Facebook & Instagram Instream ads are image or video ads that appear before, during, or after a video, allowing advertisers to reach their target audience non-disruptively while users engage with video content.
  2. Instagram Gifts This feature allows creators to monetise their Reels content. Viewers can send virtual gifts to show their appreciation for the creators' work.
  3. Facebook Stars Facebook Stars enables followers to support creators by purchasing and sending Stars, appreciating their gaming, live, on-demand, photo, or text content.
ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto with Meta Global President Nick Clegg at State House, Nairobi on March 18, 2024
President William Ruto with Meta Global President Nick Clegg at State House, Nairobi on March 18, 2024 President William Ruto with Meta Global President Nick Clegg at State House, Nairobi on March 18, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Easy ways Kenyans will make money on Facebook & IG [Eligibility & payments]

Kenya will soon become an eligible country for these monetisation tools. To qualify, creators must meet the following criteria:

  • Have more than 5,000 followers
  • Be over 18 years old
  • Have more than five active videos on their page
  • Accumulate over 60,000-minute views in the last 60 days
  • Comply with monetisation policies and community standards
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Opay drives innovative security feature to secure user's finances

Opay drives innovative security feature to secure user's finances

Why Kenyans will wait longer before earning from Facebook & Instagram

Why Kenyans will wait longer before earning from Facebook & Instagram

What makes an e-commerce business successful?

What makes an e-commerce business successful?

MICDEE completes groundbreaking workspace project for MTN

MICDEE completes groundbreaking workspace project for MTN

Meta will appeal FG's $220m fine over alleged breach of data privacy - WhatsApp

Meta will appeal FG's $220m fine over alleged breach of data privacy - WhatsApp

NESG CEO calls for timely reforms to stabilise Nigerian economy

NESG CEO calls for timely reforms to stabilise Nigerian economy

CBN commences regular foreign exchange sales to bridge demand gap

CBN commences regular foreign exchange sales to bridge demand gap

FG offers 3 bonds valued at ₦300bn for subscription

FG offers 3 bonds valued at ₦300bn for subscription

Naira losses ₦30.10 on Friday, depreciates by 1.92% against dollar

Naira losses ₦30.10 on Friday, depreciates by 1.92% against dollar

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira and dollar [Ripples Nigeria]

Naira depreciates by 0.86% against dollar at official market

5 states that received the highest allocation as FG shares ₦10.13tn [iStock]

5 states receive the highest allocation as FG shares ₦10.13 trillion

Segment Executive, Children and Youth banking, United Bank for Africa (UBA)Plc, Ozioma Obi; Head, Retail Products and Sales, UBA, Prince Ayewoh; Head, Segment / Channel Marketing, UBA Plc, Femi Osobajo and Segment Executive, Retail, Chinyere Obi, UBA Plc, at the official Launch of UBA Legacy Promo, held in Lagos on Saturday, designed to reward customers in commemoration of the banks 75th anniversary

UBA to reward customers in bumper style to commemorate 75th anniversary

Montblanc celebrates 100 years of Meisterstück

Montblanc celebrates 100 years of Meisterstück