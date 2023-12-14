ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByitel

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel
itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel

Recommended articles

The launch event, which was held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, opens a world of possibilities for customers seeking an affordable device with a reliable and speedy internet connection that 5G provides.

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel
itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel Pulse Nigeria

This exciting development means that itel users can now enjoy ultra-fast internet speeds and smooth connectivity, whether streaming their favourite shows, playing online games, or staying connected with friends and family through various social media platforms. The lighting speeds will ensure an enhanced online experience for users of the new itel P55 5G smartphone.

ADVERTISEMENT
itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel
itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel Pulse Nigeria

The itel P55 5G, adorned with a 6.6-inch HD+ display, supports dual nano SIMs and boasts a refreshing 90Hz display. Fueled by an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and expandable 128GB storage (up to 256GB via microSD card), this smartphone runs on Android 13 and offers a comprehensive range of connectivity options, including 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C.

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel
itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel Pulse Nigeria

Designed with affordability in mind, the itel P55 5G empowers users to seamlessly embrace the 5G network without straining their budgets, aligning perfectly with Airtel's vision to revolutionise communication in Nigeria.

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel
itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Manager, itel West Africa 1, said "We're excited to partner with Airtel to provide Nigerians with a high-quality 5G device at a reasonable price point. Through this collaboration, more people will be able to experience the transformative power of 5G technology."

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel
itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel Pulse Nigeria

"This partnership highlights both our commitments to digital inclusion and providing the latest mobile innovations to Nigerians," said Umurhohwo. "With Airtel 5G, the P55 5G will let users do everything they love online quickly and smoothly."

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel
itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel Pulse Nigeria

Director, of Marketing, Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, said, "Partnering with itel to launch the affordable P55 5G moves us much closer to delivering the benefits of 5G to more Nigerians. Our belief at Airtel is that high-speed internet access will drive socio-economic growth across the country, and itel P55 5G will allow many more Nigerians to experience the power of 5G in their lives and businesses".

ADVERTISEMENT
itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel
itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel Pulse Nigeria

Umurhohwo added that customers who buy the P55 5G through EasyBuy instalment payments will receive a generous 10GB of free Airtel high-speed data upon activation. Those purchasing the 5G-enabled device outright at retail stores can get an additional 5GB of data for just NGN 1,000.

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel
itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel Pulse Nigeria

The itel P55 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in phone retail stores nationwide.

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByitel

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel

itel unveils powerful itel P55 5G smartphone in partnership with Airtel

Otis Ojeikhoa shines bright in Kenya, securing triple honors as Brands Optimal dominates Marketing World Awards

Otis Ojeikhoa shines bright in Kenya, securing triple honors as Brands Optimal dominates Marketing World Awards

Lagos traders still rejecting electronic money transfers despite cash scarcity

Lagos traders still rejecting electronic money transfers despite cash scarcity

itel unveils new logo, restates commitment to reshaping smart life service in Nigeria

itel unveils new logo, restates commitment to reshaping smart life service in Nigeria

10 African countries with the highest number of languages

10 African countries with the highest number of languages

UnitedMasters Launch In Nigeria: Here are 5 facts you need to know!

UnitedMasters Launch In Nigeria: Here are 5 facts you need to know!

Nealy 50% of African COVID-19 survivors suffer lingering symptoms that could have economic consequences

Nealy 50% of African COVID-19 survivors suffer lingering symptoms that could have economic consequences

CBN clarifies position on integrity of Nigerian banks following CAR test

CBN clarifies position on integrity of Nigerian banks following CAR test

10 best African cities for expats to live and work in 2023

10 best African cities for expats to live and work in 2023

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 countries that Nigeria buys the most products from

Top 5 countries that Nigeria buys the most products from

Nigeria ranks third globally in enrolment for professional courses on Coursera

Nigeria ranks third globally in enrolment for professional courses on Coursera

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Dangote refinery finally receives its first shipment of crude after years of delay

Demand for used cars in Nigeria surges amid high inflation and declining GDP

Demand for used cars in Nigeria surges amid high inflation and declining GDP