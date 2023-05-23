The sports category has moved to a new website.
Dangote refinery will address supply shortages, price hike – IPMAN

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 18.5 billion dollar Dangote refinery with 650, 000 barrel production capacity was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

The Dangote Oil Refinery Company trained 150 engineers in India in preparation for the refineries completion. [Punch]

Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Community depot in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

NAN reports that the 18.5 billion dollar Dangote refinery with 650, 000 barrel production capacity was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Anyaso envisaged initial increase in pump price, but said it would decrease in the long run.

“They will buy locally, refine and sell locally, we will no longer need forex to import product but rather, it will sell refined products and earn us forex.

“It is a welcome development,” he said.

The IPMAN chairman urged the Federal Government to revive its four refineries and optimise their production to support what Dangote would produce, to ensure full sufficiency of the products.

He thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for signing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) which encouraged private sector investment in the oil and gas industry.

Anyaso cautioned against monopoly, saying it would leave Nigerians worse off if left at the mercy of one supplier.

“We need more players to come, the market is there, so there should be competition, the Federal Government should ensure a monopoly is not created.

“The PIA which this administration graciously signed encourages private sector involvement, people who have the capacity should be encouraged to follow the Dangote example,” he added .

Anyaso called for revitalisation and operationalisation of all moribund depots including that of Enugu for easy distribution of petroleum products.

He said this would reduce challenges of sourcing of products and drive down prices.

News Agency Of Nigeria

