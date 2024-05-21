ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Food inflation worsens as prices jump by 99.22% in 3 years

Solomon Ekanem

The steady increase in the inflation rate persists despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) increment of the monetary policy.

Food inflation worsens as prices jump by 99.22% in 3 years [Pulse]
Food inflation worsens as prices jump by 99.22% in 3 years [Pulse]

Recommended articles

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April 2024 published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the Rural CPI for food almost doubled the figures obtained over the past three years.

The steady increase in the inflation rate persists despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) increment of the monetary policy rates by 400 and 200 basis points in February and March respectively and aimed to tighten liquidity.

According to analysts at Nairametrics, the overall increase in the average food prices for rural Nigerians from April 2021 to April 2024, was 99.22%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report defines the CPI as a measure of the average change in the cost of goods and services consumed by people over a period of time with a base year of November 2009 (100).

An analysis of the data showed that the rural CPI for food from March 2021 to April 2024, revealed a significant jump. The food CPI stood at 419.7 as of March 2021 and increased marginally to 423.7 in April 2021.

The food CPI increased slightly to 488.4 by March 2022, with a further climb to 497.9 in April 2022. This increment indicated a 17.50% rise year-on-year (Y-O-Y), and a month-on-month (M-O-M) rise of 1.94%.

The spiralling inflation continued as the rural food CPI escalated to 601.4 in March 2023 and reached 613.2 in April 2023, with Y-O-Y inflation at 23.17% and M-O-M inflation at 1.97%.

The Food inflation rate in April 2024 was 40.53% on a year-on-year basis, and 15.92% points higher compared to the rate recorded in April 2023 (24.61%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Further analysis of the data showed the food inflation figures across several Nigerian states.

In Kogi state, food inflation value on a Year-on-Year basis was highest at 48.62% in April 2024.

Kwara (46.73%), Ondo (45.87%), while Adamawa (33.61%), Bauchi (33.85%) and Nasarawa (34.03%), recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on Year-on-Year basis.

On a Month-on-Month basis, Lagos recorded the highest food inflation at 4.74% in April 2024. Edo (4.06%), and Yobe (3.99%), while Kano (0.47%), Adamawa (0.98%) and Zamfara (1.50%) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Food inflation worsens as prices jump by 99.22% in 3 years

Food inflation worsens as prices jump by 99.22% in 3 years

InDrive hosts Nigerians to a public screening of its inner drive documentary

InDrive hosts Nigerians to a public screening of its inner drive documentary

Dangote needs 35 visas to travel within Africa - French investors move freely

Dangote needs 35 visas to travel within Africa - French investors move freely

Stanbic IBTC Holdings to host 7th edition of its youth leadership series

Stanbic IBTC Holdings to host 7th edition of its youth leadership series

Ivory Coast ranks as the best-rated sovereign in Sub-Saharan Africa - report

Ivory Coast ranks as the best-rated sovereign in Sub-Saharan Africa - report

Egypt responds to the death of Iranian President Raisi: The enemy of my enemy is my friend

Egypt responds to the death of Iranian President Raisi: The enemy of my enemy is my friend

Veritasi Homes secures 2nd spot on FT's Africa's Fastest Growing Companies list

Veritasi Homes secures 2nd spot on FT's Africa's Fastest Growing Companies list

Top 10 internet service providers in Nigeria

Top 10 internet service providers in Nigeria

Strategies for maximising your wins in online slots

Strategies for maximising your wins in online slots

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Game on, play faster with itel's first gaming smartphone, the RS4

Game on, play faster with itel's first gaming smartphone, the RS4

The best crypto & bitcoin slots in 2024

The best crypto & bitcoin slots in 2024

Strategies for maximising your wins in online slots

Strategies for maximising your wins in online slots

InDrive hosts Nigerians to a public screening of its inner drive documentary

InDrive hosts Nigerians to a public screening of its inner drive documentary