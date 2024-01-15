ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

FIRS halts implementation of VAT guidelines through digital platforms

Solomon Ekanem

The existing guidelines for services and intangibles provided by non-resident suppliers remain in effect.

FIRS halts implementation of VAT guidelines through digital platforms [Presidency]
FIRS halts implementation of VAT guidelines through digital platforms [Presidency]

Recommended articles

According to a statement issued by the service, the postponement of the deadline was to ensure the collection and remittance of the tax undergo an effective and efficient process to facilitate a smoother transition for both online businesses and consumers.

The statement further added that once the simplified compliance regime becomes operational, the VAT collection process for non-resident suppliers who sell goods to Nigerians through digital platforms, such as e-commerce websites would be made easier.

The implementation of the Guidelines on the supply of services and intangibles by non-residents commenced on January 1, 2022 and is not affected by this notice. Consequently, all non-resident suppliers of services and intangibles should continue to comply with the provisions of the Guidelines concerning the collection and remittance of the tax as and when due.” the statement added

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the move by around seventy countries to implement collections role for VAT and Goods and Services Tax (GST) on foreign providers for sales to in-country consumers, Nigeria had secured the obligation for non-resident providers of goods or digital/electronic services to consumers to register and charge VAT.

The FIRS in 2021, introduced the Guidelines on Simplified Compliance Regime for Value Added Tax (VAT) for Non-Resident Suppliers, a move aimed at aligning the service with the global trend towards taxing online transactions and promoting fairness for domestic businesses.

According to the earlier published notice, the guidelines concerning the supply of services and intangibles came into effect on January 1, 2022, while the guideline on goods was expected to be implemented on January 1, 2024.

The new update has now suspended the simplified VAT regime for the supply of goods while the existing guidelines for services and intangibles (digital services such as streaming platforms and software downloads) provided by non-resident suppliers remain in effect.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cultural Influences on iGaming Preferences - A global perspective

Cultural Influences on iGaming Preferences - A global perspective

Call for entry for 3rd Season of the prestigious FMN-Prize for innovation begins

Call for entry for 3rd Season of the prestigious FMN-Prize for innovation begins

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 28.92% in December 2023 - NBS

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 28.92% in December 2023 - NBS

FIRS halts implementation of VAT guidelines through digital platforms

FIRS halts implementation of VAT guidelines through digital platforms

HabariPay’s Squad launches Take on Squad Hackathon 1.0 for Young Innovators

HabariPay’s Squad launches Take on Squad Hackathon 1.0 for Young Innovators

NNPCL receives over $2 billion oil-for-cash loan from Afreximbank and UBA

NNPCL receives over $2 billion oil-for-cash loan from Afreximbank and UBA

AI will affect about 40% of global jobs: IMF

AI will affect about 40% of global jobs: IMF

oraimo Watch 4 Plus: Unlocking the power of wearable technology

oraimo Watch 4 Plus: Unlocking the power of wearable technology

NGX extends gain, index rises further by 0.54%

NGX extends gain, index rises further by 0.54%

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga inches closer to Dangote as he becomes Nigeria’s 2nd richest man

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Dangote regains title of Africa's richest from Rupert on Forbes Africa's billionaire list

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market

Nigeria’s economy is set to improve in 2024

Nigeria’s economy is set to improve in 2024 - here's why