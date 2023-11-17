ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Capital inflow into Nigeria’s manufacturing sector rises to $861m in H1’23

Solomon Ekanem

The new figure indicated an increase of 88% when compared to the figure from the same period in 2022.

Nigeria’s manufacturing sector [Nairametrics]
Nigeria’s manufacturing sector [Nairametrics]

Recommended articles

The total importation in the manufacturing sector in the first half of the year ended June 30, 2023, indicated an increase of 88.17% when compared with the figures recorded in the corresponding period in 2022.

A breakdown of the different sectors revealed the sector with the highest inflow during the period was the manufacturing sector followed by the Banking sector which attracted $499.14 million.

Other sectors which also attracted inflows and ranked among the five highest sectors are the Information and Technology Services, Financing, and Shares sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a Quarter-on-Quarter basis, inflow through the sector increased by 136.2% to $605.04 million in Q2’23 compared to $256.12 million recorded in Q1’22.

An increase in capital importation in the manufacturing sector should normally indicate good tidings in the economy but experts have described it as an exception noting other circumstances may have triggered the changes.

An economic and investment strategist, Ayorinde Akinloye who was surprised by the surge in inflow into the manufacturing sector described it as an outlier.

He stated: “I don’t think there’s a broad economic explanation for what happened. It is likely a situation whereby a major piece of equipment was imported into the sector. You will recall that sometime in 2018, Aliko Dangote imported one piece of equipment for his refinery and that sort of boosted imported capital and foreign trade at that time. That may be what also happened in this case.

Akinloye also noted the sector may have difficulty maintaining the trend seeing it was an outlier and not a major investment indicator.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sector has been predicted to make a strong comeback seeing the trend of its success in H1, and H2 2023 as the sector continues to demonstrate a degree of resilience by growing by 1.61% and 2.20 % respectively during the period.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Capital inflow into Nigeria’s manufacturing sector rises to $861m in H1’23

Capital inflow into Nigeria’s manufacturing sector rises to $861m in H1’23

Kwara Trade Lenda Fair: Unleashing opportunities for SMEs & driving economic growth

Kwara Trade Lenda Fair: Unleashing opportunities for SMEs & driving economic growth

Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel End of the Year promo!

Win a trip to Cote d’Ivoire in the Itel End of the Year promo!

Wigwe University: Pioneering Africa's first Ivy League institution

Wigwe University: Pioneering Africa's first Ivy League institution

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

Join the lucky winners in TECNO’s Black Friday promo and win big!

Join the lucky winners in TECNO’s Black Friday promo and win big!

Nigerian non-profit organisation GIEVA wins $250k international AI award

Nigerian non-profit organisation GIEVA wins $250k international AI award

Customs says Nigeria lost ₦1.3 trillion due to Buhari's tax waiver policies

Customs says Nigeria lost ₦1.3 trillion due to Buhari's tax waiver policies

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Old naira notes

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day.

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

IMF

Nigeria and Angola at risk of 0.5% growth decline due to China's economic slowdown

The EU and UK are under fire for allegedly sabotaging the tax influence of Ghana Nigeria and others

EU, UK under fire for allegedly sabotaging tax influence of Ghana, Nigeria, others