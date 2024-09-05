ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 African countries with the largest rural population

Solomon Ekanem

This table tracks the rural population in 53 African countries using available data from 1960 - 2023.

10 African countries with the largest rural population [Clou Global]
10 African countries with the largest rural population [Clou Global]

A major indicator of impactful development is seen when rural communities begin to feel the positive effects of government policies.

Recommended articles

In Africa, a large portion of the continent’s population - about 80% reside in rural areas but unfortunately, such areas are completely cut off from enjoying major developmental projects due to poor government decisions.

This directly leads to an influx of challenges faced in rural areas, such as insecurity, poor road networks, inadequate infrastructure, limited access to healthcare systems, and a very low level of economic activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This table sourced from the Global Economy tracks the rural population in 53 African countries using available data from 1960 - 2023. Below are the top 10 African countries with the largest rural population:

Rank Country Rural Population %
1 Burundi 85
2 Niger 83
3 Rwanda 82
4 Malawi 82
5 Ethiopia 77
6 Chad 76
7 Swaziland 75
8 Uganda 73
9 Kenya 70
10 Comoros 70

From the chart, the highest rural population was in Burundi (85.22%) and the lowest was in Gabon at 8.97% while Nigeria’s rural population was recorded at 45.72%.

Although the rural areas boasts of the largest human population, ironically, it lacks the basic amenities needed for human survival and there is a strong need for the government to focus on creating policies to follow up with development of these regions as a means to stem the growing rural-urban migration.

The urge to improve one's general lifestyle has gradually led to a dearth of activities in these rural areas as residents seek greener pastures by migrating to larger cities. This signals a great future challenge for developing and underdeveloped countries as the rate of rural-urban migration has far outpaced the rate of job creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

With infrastructural facilities in the urban areas becoming overstretched, there is a need to implement the newly granted financial autonomy for the Local government which is currently saddled with the powers to bring development to the rural areas.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Swarovski Foundation offers 22,000 euros grant to next generation leaders

Swarovski Foundation offers 22,000 euros grant to next generation leaders

10 African countries with the largest rural population

10 African countries with the largest rural population

Discovering hidden opportunities in forex trading for top profits

Discovering hidden opportunities in forex trading for top profits

We approved crypto exchanges to give Nigerian youths opportunity - SEC

We approved crypto exchanges to give Nigerian youths opportunity - SEC

Ridima: Best app to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria

Ridima: Best app to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria

10 countries with the largest slum population in the world

10 countries with the largest slum population in the world

Jacob Zuma’s daughter becomes the 16th wife of Eswatini's King

Jacob Zuma’s daughter becomes the 16th wife of Eswatini's King

Eastside Ventures backs Mamae Foods with $100k to boost African FMCG expansion

Eastside Ventures backs Mamae Foods with $100k to boost African FMCG expansion

Bridgewater, Global Citizen, Harith unveil research on Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth

Bridgewater, Global Citizen, Harith unveil research on Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria has nothing on you with Haier Thermocool!

Nigeria has nothing on you with Haier Thermocool!

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

Nigeria’s GDP improves by 3.52% in Q4 2022 - NBS.

Top 10 strongest activities in Nigeria’s GDP growth in Q2 2024

Bridgewater CEO Nir Bar Dea, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and World Bank President Ajay Banga pictured with Heads of State from across Africa in April 2024

Bridgewater, Global Citizen, Harith unveil research on Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth