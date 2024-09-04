ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 countries with the largest slum population in the world

Solomon Ekanem

A slum is a residential area that completely lacks basic amenities needed for human survival like sanitation, potable water, electricity etc.

Countries with the largest slum population in the world [Habitat for Humanity GB]
Countries with the largest slum population in the world [Habitat for Humanity GB]

As more cities adapt to urbanisation, one of the negative by-products is the increasing pockets of poverty which develop in the form of slums.

Recommended articles

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) defines a slum as a residential area that completely lacks basic amenities needed for human survival like sanitation, potable water, electricity etc.

Slums have substandard housing, very overcrowded, unhealthy and most times, are situated in very hazardous locations supporting the notion that urbanisation has little contribution to the development and improvement of citizens’ lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using data from the World Bank and the Participatory Slum Upgrading Program (PSUP) by the UN-Habitat, below are the top 10 countries with the highest slum population:

S/N Company Population % In Slums
1 South Sudan 2.1M 94%
2 Chad 3.9M 82%
3 DRC 42.4M 78%
4 Sudan 15.7M 74%
5 Afghanistan 10.1M 73%
6 Niger 3.7M 70%
7 CAR 2.0M 69%
8 Comoros 224K 69%
9 Benin 6.1M 68%
10 Madagascar 10.9M 67%

A 2020 UN data mapped out three regions with the largest concentration of slums in the world which include Central and Southern Asia, Eastern and South-Eastern Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

While the two Asian regions had a combined total of 662 million people living in slums, Sub-Saharan Africa had 230 million.

Although Nigeria is not listed as having a high slum population, a World Bank report puts the country’s population in slums at 49% indicating a thriving growth of slums as cities embrace urbanisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UN says over one billion people globally reside in overcrowded urban slums and this figure is projected to reach three billion people by 2050 as people migrate to cities in search of better opportunities.

Due to the affordability of housing in the slums, Individuals with no means of survival see such locations as the first port of call when migrating to the "big" cities from the underdeveloped rural areas with hopes of improving their lifestyle.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 countries with the largest slum population in the world

10 countries with the largest slum population in the world

Jacob Zuma’s daughter becomes the 16th wife of Eswatini's King

Jacob Zuma’s daughter becomes the 16th wife of Eswatini's King

Eastside Ventures backs Mamae Foods with $100k to boost African FMCG expansion

Eastside Ventures backs Mamae Foods with $100k to boost African FMCG expansion

Bridgewater, Global Citizen, Harith unveil research on Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth

Bridgewater, Global Citizen, Harith unveil research on Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth

Economic expert warns ₦897 fuel price will drive more Nigerians into poverty

Economic expert warns ₦897 fuel price will drive more Nigerians into poverty

Eko Cares Keeps Its Promise: Over 250,000 benefit from Ounje Eko, Alaafia Eko

Eko Cares Keeps Its Promise: Over 250,000 benefit from Ounje Eko, Alaafia Eko

Bricks & Mortars by Wigwe and partners

Bricks & Mortars by Wigwe and partners

10 biggest tech company layoffs in Africa since 2020

10 biggest tech company layoffs in Africa since 2020

IUX partners with Fulham Football Club

IUX partners with Fulham Football Club

Pulse Sports

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top African countries involved in money laundering, terrorism financing [FCA]

Top 10 African countries involved in money laundering, terrorism financing

Nigeria has nothing on you with Haier Thermocool!

Nigeria has nothing on you with Haier Thermocool!

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

List of African countries where Starlink is operational in 2024

Nigeria’s GDP improves by 3.52% in Q4 2022 - NBS.

Top 10 strongest activities in Nigeria’s GDP growth in Q2 2024