ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

CBN revokes licenses of 4,173 BDCs over breach of forex regulations

Nurudeen Shotayo

The CBN noted that the move aligned with its efforts towards restoring confidence in the nation's foreign exchange market.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the licenses of 4,173 Bureau De Change (BDC) Operators over a breach of foreign exchange regulations.

Recommended articles

The apex bank made the announcement in a statement by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Sidi Ali Hakama, on the evening of Friday, March 1, 2024.

While noting that the list of the affected BDC operators is available on its website, the bank stressed that it is revising the regulatory and supervisory guidelines for Bureau de Change operations in Nigeria.

It added that compliance with the new requirements will be mandatory for all stakeholders in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in exercise of the powers conferred on it under the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, Act No. 5, and the Revised Operational Guidelines for Bureaux De Change 2015 (the Guidelines), has revoked the licenses of 4,173 Bureaux De Change Operators.

"The list of affected BDC operators is available on the Bank's website (www.cbn.gov.ng).

"The affected institutions failed to observe at least one of the following regulatory provisions:

"• Payment of all necessary fees, including licence renewal, within the stipulated period in line with the Guidelines.

"• Rendition of returns in line with the Guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

"• Compliance with guidelines, directives and circulars of the CB, particularly Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and Counter-Proliferation Financing (CPF) regulations.

"The CB is revising the regulatory and supervisory guidelines for Bureau de Change operations in Nigeria. Compliance with the new requirements will be mandatory for all stakeholders in the sector when the revised guidelines become effective," the statement read.

The CBN advised members of the public to take note of the development and be guided accordingly.

The development is another indication of the CBN's resolve to restore sanity in the nation's foreign exchange market and its unrelenting efforts to enforce compliance with regulatory provisions.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN revokes licenses of 4,173 BDCs over breach of forex regulations

CBN revokes licenses of 4,173 BDCs over breach of forex regulations

CBN approves reduction of Customs Forex duty rate by 1.9%

CBN approves reduction of Customs Forex duty rate by 1.9%

FG slams $10 billion fine on Binance amid crackdown on crypto firms

FG slams $10 billion fine on Binance amid crackdown on crypto firms

Top betting sites in Nigeria

Top betting sites in Nigeria

Imbibe Dangote spirit to pull Nigeria out of economic quagmire - Dangote Group

Imbibe Dangote spirit to pull Nigeria out of economic quagmire - Dangote Group

Unveiling Redmi A3: Where style meets affordability, performance excellence

Unveiling Redmi A3: Where style meets affordability, performance excellence

Umahi says Tinubu has directed cement manufacturers to revert to old price

Umahi says Tinubu has directed cement manufacturers to revert to old price

Nestlé declares post-tax loss of ₦79bn as Nigeria battles forex crisis

Nestlé declares post-tax loss of ₦79bn as Nigeria battles forex crisis

Tinubu administration eyes $5 billion budget to revive dead Ajaokuta Steel Mill

Tinubu administration eyes $5 billion budget to revive dead Ajaokuta Steel Mill

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RightCard (LemFi) doubles down on Bank of Ghana approval with Nsano partnership

RightCard (LemFi) doubles down on Bank of Ghana approval with Nsano partnership

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]

CBN issues stricter guidelines for BDCs, other FX stakeholders

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]

CBN begins sales of dollars to Bureau de Change operators

Dangote Group commits to boosting Nigeria's local content

Imbibe Dangote spirit to pull Nigeria out of economic quagmire - Dangote Group