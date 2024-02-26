ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Bureau De Change operators consider merging as CBN proposes ₦2bn share capital

Solomon Ekanem

The President of the Association of Bureau De Change of Nigeria noted that the union is hoping the issuance of the new general license will be put on hold.

Bureau De Change operators eye merging as CBN proposes ₦2bn share capital [Daily Nigerian]
Bureau De Change operators eye merging as CBN proposes ₦2bn share capital [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

This was revealed in a recent statement by the President of the Association of Bureau De Change of Nigeria, Aminu Gwadebe, who added that the option of a merger was necessary if the proposed guidelines for their operations should go into effect.

Recall the CBN in its bid to control the country's forex market and also, put some sanity in the Bureau de Change industry had developed a fresh guideline titled ‘Revised Regulatory And Supervisory Guidelines For Bureau De Change Operations In Nigeria’.

The new guideline was released in a circular signed by Haruna Mustapha, director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department of the CBN and proposed an increase in the share capital of Bureau De Change operators to ₦2 billion and ₦500 million for Tier 1 and Tier 2 licences, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, applicants for BDC licenses were required to make caution deposits of ₦200 million and ₦50 million for Tier 1 and Tier 2, respectively.

The apex bank noted that the guidelines were designed to enhance the regulatory framework amidst ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market.

Before now, BDC operators were bound by the previous guideline that took effect in January 2016 which mandated them to pay a non-refundable application fee and licensing fee of ₦100,000 and ₦1 million respectively. The mandatory caution deposit was ₦35 million and the annual licensing renewal fee was ₦250,000.

With the revised guideline, Tier 1 operators have been instructed to deposit a caution fee of ₦200 million while the application and license fees will be ₦1 million and ₦5 million respectively with an annual renewal fee of ₦5 million.

For Tier 2 operators, a deposit of ₦50 million will be paid for caution, while the application and license fees will cost ₦250,000 and ₦2 million respectively, with an annual renewal fee of ₦1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking on the development, Gwadebe noted that the union is hoping the issuance of the new general license will be put on hold. He advised that the CBN should halt the plan of issuing new licenses during the consolidation period and instead, allow the holders of the old licenses to come together and form more consolidated operations.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OPay redefines customer service with innovative solutions, expanded accessibility

OPay redefines customer service with innovative solutions, expanded accessibility

Bureau De Change operators consider merging as CBN proposes ₦2bn share capital

Bureau De Change operators consider merging as CBN proposes ₦2bn share capital

A comparative analysis of land casinos, online casinos in South Africa 2024

A comparative analysis of land casinos, online casinos in South Africa 2024

10 African countries with the lowest unemployment rate in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest unemployment rate in 2024

CBN issues stricter guidelines for BDCs, other FX stakeholders

CBN issues stricter guidelines for BDCs, other FX stakeholders

ALX welcomes 30,000 new AiCE learners across Africa

ALX welcomes 30,000 new AiCE learners across Africa

MetaMask reveals 55% surge in users, introduces default security alerts to drive wider adoption

MetaMask reveals 55% surge in users, introduces default security alerts to drive wider adoption

FG moves to block licenses of non-performing DisCos over dwindling power supply

FG moves to block licenses of non-performing DisCos over dwindling power supply

World's longest subsea cable spanning 45,000km has landed in Nigeria

World's longest subsea cable spanning 45,000km has landed in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

How to pay your bills online in Nigeria in 2024

NAFDAC Sachet Ban: Why let facts get in the way of a good headline

NAFDAC Sachet Ban: Why let facts get in the way of a good headline

Average diesel price rises to ₦1153.01 in January 2024 - NBS

Average diesel price rises from ₦828.82 to ₦1153.01 in January 2024 - NBS

Binance announces plans to align with FG’s dollar-naira trading regulations [Nur Photo]

Binance announces plans to align with FG’s dollar-naira trading regulations