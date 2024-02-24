ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Declare your forex sources, CBN mandates sellers above $10,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

It said that the BDCs were also not permitted to take deposits from or grant loans to members of the public in any currency and any form.

naira-Dollar-forex
naira-Dollar-forex

Recommended articles

Haruna Mustapha, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department of the CBN, said this in a revised regulatory framework to curtail excesses of BDCs and check uncertainty in the foreign exchange market.

Mustapha said that such sellers would also be required to comply with all Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism ( AML/CFT) regulations.

He said that the guidelines would significantly enhance the regulatory framework for the operations of BDCs as part of ongoing reforms of the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the guidelines revise the permissible activities, licensing requirements, corporate governance and AML/CFT provisions for BDCs.

“It also sets out new record-keeping and reporting requirements, among others,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the guidelines also specify that no person shall carry on the business of BDC in Nigeria except with the prior authorisation of the CBN.

It described BDC as a company licensed by the CBN to carry on only retail foreign exchange business in Nigeria.

It banned commercial, merchant, non-interest and payment service banks and other Financial Institutions (OFIs), including holding companies and payment service providers from promoting BDCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also precluded serving staff of financial services regulatory and supervisory agencies, serving staff of regulated financial services providers, and governments at all levels, among others, from promoting BDCs.

The guidelines permitted BDCs to acquire foreign currency from authorised sources like tourists, returnees from the diaspora and expatriates with foreign exchange inflows from work, travel, investment or their domiciliary accounts.

Other permissible sources are International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), embassies, hotels that are authorised buyers of foreign currencies, the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and any other source that the CBN may specify.

It warned the BDCs not to engage in street trading, maintaining any type of account for any member of the public, or accepting any asset for safekeeping/custody.

It said that the BDCs were also not permitted to take deposits from or grant loans to members of the public in any currency and any form.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Retail sale of foreign currencies to non-individuals, except for BTA, international outward transfers, engaging in off-shore business or maintaining a foreign correspondent relationship, with any foreign establishment are also not permissible,” it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Declare your forex sources, CBN mandates sellers above $10,000

Declare your forex sources, CBN mandates sellers above $10,000

US sends preliminary report on chopper crash involving Wigwe to FG

US sends preliminary report on chopper crash involving Wigwe to FG

Cross River warns residents about suspected outbreak of haemorrhagic fever

Cross River warns residents about suspected outbreak of haemorrhagic fever

We're bagging 42,000MT of grains for distribution, Presidency updates Nigerians

We're bagging 42,000MT of grains for distribution, Presidency updates Nigerians

Porous borders responsible for most security challenges - Shettima

Porous borders responsible for most security challenges - Shettima

ASUU wants to go to war with FG over hardship

ASUU wants to go to war with FG over hardship

Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

FG gave us ₦313.4bn to conduct 2023 general elections - INEC

FG gave us ₦313.4bn to conduct 2023 general elections - INEC

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week

Inflation: Alcohol dealers groan under soaring prices, low purchases [123rf]

Inflation: Alcohol dealers groan under soaring prices, low purchases

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing [Twitter:@Naija_PR]

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing