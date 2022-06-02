RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Build for Change: LandWey’s Social Impact Initiative set to protect the environment and combat climate change

Authors:

Pulse Mix

LandWey, Nigeria’s largest residential developer, intends to plant and conserve 5000 trees by December 2022 in its efforts to fight deforestation and climate change. The effort comes as part of the Build for Change initiative, a 2-in-1 social impact drive committed to environmental and social change.

Build for Change: LandWey’s Social Impact Initiative set to protect the environment and combat climate change
Build for Change: LandWey’s Social Impact Initiative set to protect the environment and combat climate change

#FeatureByLandwey - In a communique issued by the firm’s Managing Director, Adeshola Bello, she said “Nigeria tops the chart as the country with the highest rate of deforestation in the world at 55.7% and there’s a need to plant more trees for a healthier environment. She added that the Build for Change Initiative was birthed to “green our community, combat climate change and decrease our carbon footprints.” This builds on the company’s Tree Farm Initiative launched earlier in 2021 to contribute to the UN Sustainability Development Goal 13 on climate action.

Recommended articles

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Olawale Ayilara, Chief Executive Officer said “LandWey is not just building to provide people with homes and investment opportunities, we are now building for change. We are focused more on being a value-driven organization by giving back to our community. A community is not only built by modern infrastructure, catering to its environment and social welfare is even more impactful. Our relationship with nature does not simply end at what it gives us, but what we give back to it. We are heeding nature’s call to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts by regulating emissions and promoting sustainable living. So, for every home we deliver, a tree will be planted in the name of the homeowner. Our goal is to be able to eventually plant up to 5000 trees by June 2023”

Build for Change: LandWey’s Social Impact Initiative set to protect the environment and combat climate change
Build for Change: LandWey’s Social Impact Initiative set to protect the environment and combat climate change Pulse Nigeria

Ayilara also stated that the Build-for-Change initiative was reflective of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility blueprint for 2022 and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a sustainable environment for all.

On the company's Instagram handle, there are creatives highlighting the just initiated campaign, with the most recent having the copy "help us plant 5000 trees and remove millions of pounds of carbon dioxide from our air". Another creative reads "for every building we complete, a tree will be planted in your name", and this further gives credence to LandWey's internalization of environmental sustainability.

LandWey has significantly improved her efforts in promoting sustainability goals. This is evident in its recent housing developments like the Eco-Stay Apartments in the Hockley Lagos Millennial Town, the newly-launched Terra Gardens and most significantly, Isimi Lagos, a city shaped by nature, built with tech and set to be Nigeria’s First Sustainable and Wellness City.

For more information, visit https://landwey.ng/build-for-change

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByLandwey

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

The best small business to start in each African country, according to a survey

The best small business to start in each African country, according to a survey

BBNaija's Pere denies romantic relationship with Kogi State 1st lady

BBNaija's Pere denies romantic relationship with Kogi State 1st lady

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

The top 5 highest paid African leaders

The top 5 highest paid African leaders

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Trending

Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

20. Lagos, Nigeria — Africa's largest city, Lagos has huge gulfs between its rich and poor, with many Nigerians wealthy from the oil industry living right next to those stricken by poverty.

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in this year

Here are the top 10 best African countries to invest in 2021

The top 5 highest paid African leaders

Here are 15 of the highest paid African leaders in 2021.

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores (Photo by Beum Portƒolio)