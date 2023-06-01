28 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA
The authority added that seven ships had arrived at the port and waiting to berth with containers, bulk wheat, palm steering, automobile gasoline, petrol and Jet fuel.
It listed the items expected at the port as bulk sugar frozen fish, general cargo, bulk salt, bulk wheat, bulk soya beans, bulk gypsum, bulk clinker, automobile gasoline, container and petrol.
The NPA also stated that 17 ships were already discharging general cargo, petrol, container, bulk urea, base oil, bulk sugar, bulk fertilizer, bulk pellets, soya bean oil, automobile gasoline and butane gas.
