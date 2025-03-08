ECOWAS Parliament Speaker urges greater gender equity in Int'l Women’s Day address

The Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Hadja Mémounatou Ibrahima, has called for a renewed commitment to gender equity and justice in her International Women’s Day (IWD) message.

Speaking on the occasion of the global celebration, Ibrahima emphasised the importance of honouring women's past and present struggles to achieve justice and equality.

“Every 8th of March is a day to highlight past and present struggles for equity, justice, and the rights of all women,” she said.

She praised the resilience and achievements of women worldwide, stating that their contributions have shaped societies and inspired generations.

“Through this day, we continue to magnify the strength, resilience and achievements of women around the world by honouring those who have paved the way and championed essential and inspiring causes for generations to come,” she remarked.

The ECOWAS Speaker further urged society to ensure that all women have the opportunity to reach their full potential and contribute to a fairer and more just world.

“May March 8 be a renewed commitment for all of us to a world where every woman can freely and validly contribute her potential to the construction of a freer, more equitable and just world,” she stated.