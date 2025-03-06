ECOWAS Parliament sets up committee to avert crisis in Guinea-Bissau, Liberia

At the closing session of the 2025 First Extraordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Parliament in Lagos, Nigerian lawmaker Senator Ali Ndume, Gambian Fourth Deputy Speaker Billay Tunkara, and Sierra Leonean MP Saa Emerson Lamina voiced strong concerns over the region's growing instability.

Lawmakers emphasised the urgent need for proactive measures to safeguard democracy, particularly in Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone, where political crises threaten stability.

Senator Ndume underscored the role of leadership in preventing unconstitutional takeovers.

He stated, “There’s no better option than democracy. The problem is in leadership. Military takeovers happen when people lose faith in their government.”

Tinubu faces litmus test as ECOWAS leader - Ndume

He warned that ECOWAS, under the leadership of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, faces a crucial challenge in preventing further instability.

Concerns over political tensions in Guinea-Bissau dominated discussions. The sitting president’s refusal to step down and conduct elections has raised fears of another coup attempt.

Addressing this, Hon. Billay Tunkara stressed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy.

“It is high time Parliaments globally advocated for diplomatic solutions. We cannot sit and watch this crisis unfold,” he asserted.

The newly formed ad hoc committee, comprising representatives from all member states, has been tasked with immediate intervention.

Hon. Saa Emerson Lamina echoed similar sentiments, calling for early warning mechanisms.

“We should not be retroactive but proactive. It’s painful to see countries like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso out of ECOWAS due to political instability. This was not the dream of our founding fathers,” he lamented.

ECOWAS lawmakers also addressed electoral reforms, reiterating the need for transparency and adherence to good governance protocols signed by member states.

Tunkara pointed out that while ECOWAS Parliament has an advisory role, heads of state must enforce compliance.

“If Guinea-Bissau refuses to heed recommendations, the authority of heads of state must step in,” he warned.