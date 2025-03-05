EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s our govt, not Tinubu’s alone!’ – Ndume on El-Rufai, Amaechi APC feud

Senator Ali Ndume of Borno State has expressed strong reservations about the ongoing crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC), criticising how the party treats dissenting voices.

Speaking to Pulse Nigeria at the 1st ECOWAS extraordinary session of 2025 in Lagos, Ndume accused the APC leadership of unfairly labelling certain members, including former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai and former minister Rotimi Amaechi, as "rebels" for speaking their minds.

Addressing the controversy surrounding El-Rufai’s recent remarks on the state of the APC, Ndume stated, “This El-Rufai’s case, my case, and that of Amaechi—those of us considered rebels—it’s unfair. If you’re in a party and you speak up when things aren’t right, you shouldn’t be insulted for it. That’s not democracy.”

Ndume questioned the effectiveness of the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, arguing that while it was necessary, it failed to address the party’s deeper issues.

“The meeting is good, but what did it achieve? Nothing. A party in crisis must be seen functioning, like PDP, where internal discussions happen freely,” he said.

The lawmaker also criticised how debates in Nigeria often shift from policy discussions to personal attacks.

“When I talked about tax reform, instead of addressing my points, people started discussing me. It’s not about Ndume. Let’s debate ideas, not personalities,” he added.

‘I’m not against Tinubu’s government’ – Ndume fires back at critics

Reacting to accusations that he is opposed to President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Ndume rejected such claims, insisting that he remains a key stakeholder in the APC.

“It’s not Tinubu’s government—it’s our government. I’m a senator, a high-ranking stakeholder in this party,” he asserted.

He also took aim at media reports that he believes misrepresent his stance.

“There is a high level of naivety in this country. Instead of analysing my views, people focus on me personally. If I talk about tax reform, look at what I said and counter with facts. But no, they say Ndume is attacking Tinubu,” he lamented.

Ndume expressed frustration over how party politics has become toxic, warning that intolerance of diverse opinions would harm Nigeria’s democracy.

“Even in my own house, I argue with my children. That’s democracy. But in Nigeria, when you hold an opinion, you become an enemy. That’s dangerous,” he warned.