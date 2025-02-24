What to Gift the Pisces Friend in Your Life

Pisces is the 12th zodiac and the astrological sign for people born between February 19 and 20 March. It is a water sign, along with Cancer and Scorpio.

Pisces are known for their creativity and imagination, making them highly artistic individuals. They are also incredibly sensitive, deeply in tune with their own emotions and the feelings of others. Their compassionate nature allows them to empathise with people on a profound level.

They are known for their loyalty, standing by those they care about through thick and thin. Their dreamy, spiritual nature draws them to mystical and symbolic items like zodiac-themed jewellery.

In my personal experiences with Pisces, I have found that they are deeply passionate about music, movies, books, the supernatural, spiritual, mystical, or the occult. While they are all insanely creative and sensitive, none are loyal.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve nice things. So, how do you make a Pisces feel special? What gifts are sure to melt their hearts?

Creative and Artistic Gifts for Pisces

Pisces are known to have an innate artistic streak, so gifts that fuel their creativity will always make their hearts swell. Consider items that encourage self-expression and help them channel their inner artist.

You can get them a book, buy them a book subscription , or give them a book gift card . Where to Buy: Roving Heights Price: ₦1,000 - ₦275,000.

Price: ₦12,750.00 – ₦17,000. Where to Buy: Shop Roving Heights

Available 4 March 2025 From the award-winning author of Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists comes Dream Count—a powerful novel about love, longing, and self-discovery through the lives of four women.

Ahead of its next season, you can gift your friend The Unofficial Bridgerton Coloring Book: From the Gardens to the Ballrooms, Color Your Way Through Grosvenor Square by Sara Richard - Paperback. Price: ₦11, 500. Where to Buy: Shop Spine and Label

Premium Sketchpad: Price: ₦2,050. Where to Buy: Shop Artzmania NG

A beautifully designed journal can be a personal retreat; a place to jot down dreams, inspiration, and daily reflections. You can get them this gratitude journal filled with prompts to help guide their reflections. Price: ₦2,500. Where to Buy: Roving Heights Bookstore.

DIY craft kits provide fun and creative expression for the hands-on Pisces who love creating. Acrylic Pouring Kit: This is perfect for making abstract art; with this fluid medium, you can paint wet-in-wet and create colourful marbled surfaces that retain a high gloss and wet appearance when dry. Price: ₦13,800. Where to Buy: Art Pavillion .

Pisces are constantly looking for ways to channel their creativity. This fuel keeps them sane and allows them to process their emotions, which is important for them due to their sensitive nature. Consider gifting them access to creative experiences like Pottery Sessions.

Where: CeraCerni Art Hub . Price: ₦20,000.

If they prefer to keep their hands clean, you can try a creative workshop like the Jordan Hill Creative Writing & Reading Workshop at 24 B Bashorun R.I. Okusanya Ave., off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Jewellery

For many people born during this time, jewellery isn’t just an accessory; it’s a piece of art that resonates with their inner spirit. They appreciate beautiful items that carry a bit of symbolism.

This stunning necklace features 18kt Rose Gold Vermeil, set with an authentic Moon Magic Moonstone and White Zircon. The chain measures 16” with a 2” extender for the perfect fit.

Price: ₦125,100. Where to Buy: Shop Moonmagic.

Scent Gift Ideas For Pisces

Since Pisces are empaths, and they sometimes like to play the saviour. They need a way to relax and release negative energies and emotions, and scents help them to do this. You can pair this with a yoga mat and a crystal ball LED light for a more spiritual experience.

The scent is bold and unforgettable. It opens with fresh top notes of apple, lavender, jasmine, and violet, then gets even more interesting with middle notes of vanilla, patchouli, mandarin, orange, and bergamot.



Price: ₦46,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scents Store

Pisces have a love-hate relationship with sounds in the sense that sounds rattle their nerves when they’re trying to sleep and also help them sleep better. It all depends on the type of noise and the decibel. They also enjoy quality music.

The JBL FLIP 6 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers wireless Bluetooth streaming with Bluetooth Version 5.1. It can play music for up to 12 hours on a single charge, making it perfect for extended listening sessions. You can also pair multiple speakers using PartyBoost. Price: ₦151,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.