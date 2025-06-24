What to Know Before You Order from Item 7(Go): My Honest Review

I’m sure that in recent times, you’ve been seeing Item 7(Go) pop up all over your social media feed, because I definitely have. Item 7(Go) is a relatively new takeout-only restaurant that opened its doors in Lagos in April 2025, and they’ve already built up quite the buzz.

I first heard about them when literally everyone on the Pulse Picks team was ordering food from them on Chowdeck and singing their praises, especially for their generous portions and affordable prices. Naturally, my curiosity got the better of me. So I decided to give them a try and write this honest review covering everything from their pricing and food-to-price ratio to their menu offerings, delivery times, and when best to order if you’re planning a food run or delivery.

Location and Opening Hours

You’ll find Item 7(Go) at 56 Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, and they’re open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s strictly takeout so don’t expect to walk in and sit down for a candlelit dinner. Item 7(Go) is for people who love a classic Nigerian meal that fills you up that is affordable and filling.

Menu: Classic Nigerian Dishes Done Right

Item 7(Go) keeps things refreshingly simple with its menu. It isn’t packed with options, and that’s honestly a good thing. They focus on everyday Nigerian favourites; rice, chicken, beef, fish, plantain, and they deliver them consistently.

Here’s a breakdown of their current in-store menu: Mains: A plate with chicken – ₦3,500

A plate with beef – ₦2,500

A plate with fish – ₦3,300

A plate with croaker fish – ₦4,300 Extras: Extra chicken – ₦1,700

Extra rice – ₦1,000

Extra plantain – ₦500

Extra fish – ₦1,200

Croaker fish – ₦2,200

Extra beef – ₦400

Desserts and Sides: Beef shawarma – ₦3,300

Chicken shawarma – ₦3,500

Coleslaw – ₦700

On Chowdeck (with additions): Mixed shawarma – ₦3,900

Water – ₦200

Maltina (can or bottle) – ₦800

Fanta/Coke/Sprite – ₦500 Frequently Out of Stock (on Chowdeck): Despite being listed, the following items are almost always marked out of stock: Cedaa yogurt – ₦1,000

5Alive Pulpy – ₦1,300

D-best yogurt (big/small) – ₦3,800/₦2,000

Monster & Fearless energy drinks – ₦1,200/₦500

Fayrouz – ₦600

Chivita/Chivita Exotic – ₦1,700

Hollandia yoghurt – ₦1,800

Vanilla/Strawberry/Banana yoghurts – ₦2,200 each

So if you’re ordering, you might want to stick to the basic drinks and meals that are reliably available.

My Experience Ordering from Item 7(Go) on Chowdeck

As a loyal Chowdeck user, I was excited to place an order finally. I went with a plate of rice, fish and plantain for ₦3,300. Delivery from their Ikeja location took about an hour. That’s something to consider: if you’re really hungry or short on time, this might not be the best option to order from unless you’re within close proximity.

That said, when the food arrived, I was impressed. The portion was generous and the food tasted delicious. It tasted like proper Nigerian home food, the kind you’d pack for a long workday or enjoy after church on Sunday.

My Visit to the Physical Location

I also took a trip to their actual spot on Allen Avenue to see what the fuss was about. First off, I was impressed by how organised everything was. They’ve structured the place for speed and ease with separate payment sections for cash, POS, and bank transfers. They also have a dedicated pick-up zone for Chowdeck and Glovo riders, which keeps the waiting area less chaotic. If you’re ordering shawarma, you’re directed to a side section with its own queue, and I waited less than 10 minutes to get mine.

The staff are efficient for a new restaurant, and despite the traffic around Allen Avenue, things moved smoothly. If you live or work nearby, I recommend picking up your food yourself.

Value for Money

This is where Item 7(Go) shines. Often in the Lagos food scene, ₦5,000 barely gets you a filling meal these days, their pricing feels fair. The portions are not stingy, and that alone sets them apart from many vendors on Chowdeck who seem to confuse small portions with “premium service.” I’ve had several disappointing experiences ordering food online, where you pay ₦4,000 and receive a sad excuse for a meal. Item 7(Go) felt like its opposite. Although their food is simple, it is still satisfying, and left me feeling like I’d gotten exactly what I paid for.

Best Times to Order

If you’re ordering via a delivery app, I recommend placing your order before peak lunch hours (around 11 a.m.) or early dinner hours (before 6 p.m.). Based on my experience and feedback from colleagues, those windows tend to have faster delivery and fresher food. Around 1 p.m. or after 7 p.m., you might experience delays or see more items marked as out of stock.

Item 7(Go) is not a fancy restaurant but they’re serving up hearty, well-portioned Nigerian meals at prices that still feel reasonable in 2025 Lagos. Their menu is straightforward, their portions are generous, and while delivery can be a bit slow depending on your location, the food is worth the wait.