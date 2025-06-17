11 Top Places To Go for a Wedding Honeymoon in Nigeria

The wedding bells have finally stopped ringing, the jollof rice is all gone , and your dancing shoes are finally off. No more guest lists or aso-ebi drama, love, laughter, and sweet kisses in a dream place where it's all about you and your person. If you're already picturing an intimate honeymoon in the Maldives or Santorini, forget about it. Nigeria is full of hidden gems and private hideaways made for newlyweds who want to wallow in the magic of their " just married" glow . Whatever your heart could ask for, beachy mountain snuggles, seaside serenades, spa-day pamperings , or forest hideaways, there's a lovely place with your name tagged. So if you’re ready to turn up the romance and make memories that scream “forever starts here,” here are 11 of the dreamiest places to go for your wedding honeymoon in Nigeria.

1. Obudu Mountain Resort, Cross River

Couched in the Cross River State hills, Obudu Mountain Resort is a fairytale world away from reality. Famously referred to as Obudu Cattle Ranch, this high-altitude resort is perfect for honeymooners looking for peace, panoramic views, and romantic outdoor activities. Whether it’s leisurely walks, hill-stomping, or cuddling together around a campfire under the stars at night, Obudu is the kind of place that turns your honeymoon into a fairytale. Visit Obudu Mountain Resort

2. Whispering Palms Resort, Badagry

Nestled on the beach at Badagry, Whispering Palms is a peaceful, beachfront resort that effortlessly blends nature and relaxation. Couples are pampered in a serene environment of palm trees, birdsong, and sea breeze. It's perfect for love walks, paddle boat excursions, or lounging by the pool. The art gallery and heritage room add a cultural touch to your stay, making this the ultimate honeymoon destination for newlyweds seeking to relax and rejuvenate. Visit Whispering Palms Resort

3. Zenababs Half Moon Resort, Osun

Located in the heart of Ijesha in Osun State, Zenababs Half Moon Resort offers a combination of elegance and green beauty. Its peaceful backdrop makes it a haven for couples who want to unwind in nature. Morning breakfasts with picturesque views, days spent swimming or boating, and the option of having a wildlife park full of exotic birds are all part of an idyllic, love-filled honeymoon experience. Visit Zenababs Half Moon Resort

4. Le Méridien Ibom Golf Resort, Akwa Ibom

If your honeymoon involves greenery and gourmet food, Le Méridien Ibom Golf Resort in Uyo is the best option. Nestled inside a grove of palm trees, this luxury resort beckons couples to play golf together or sample gastronomic delights whipped up by star chefs. Whether on the golf course or in your suite, the atmosphere whispers tranquility, luxury, and the ideal way to begin married life. Visit Le Méridien Ibom Golf Resort

5. Oguta Lake Holiday Complex, Imo

Centered in the middle of Imo State, Oguta Lake Holiday Complex is a quiet retreat ideal for couples to relax after the chaos of the wedding season. Its picturesque lake views and activities like swimming and boat cruising provide just the right mix of romance and adventure. The meeting of Oguta Lake and Urashi River is not just beautiful; there is also harmony, and thus, it is an emotionally attractive destination from which to begin your relationship. Visit Oguta Lake Holiday Complex

6. Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, Ekiti

For the adventurous couple, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort in Ekiti State offers a honeymoon experience replete with nature's wonders. Famous for its warm and cold springs that flow side by side, the resort is mystical and refreshing. Couples can hike, explore natural rock formations, and listen to the soothing sounds of the forest, creating a romantic atmosphere for grooms and brides. Visit Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort

7. Abraka River Resort, Delta

Along the Ethiope River, Abraka River Resort is a serene retreat that invites you to slow down and enjoy the beauty of being together. There are boat cruises, fishing adventures, and serene picnics under the trees, all in the beautifully landscaped riverside setting perfect for intimate honeymoon getaways. Visit the Abraka River Resort

8. Epe Resort and Spa, Lagos

What more romantic way to commemorate love than with a little luxury? Epe Resort and Spa offers relaxation à la mode, from spa treatments for couples to candlelit dinners to luxurious stays. If you are searching for a honeymoon destination in Nigeria that is a trip to 5-star heaven without the travel, this resort is set to provide all the bases for romance and comfort. Visit Epe Resort and Spa

9. La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Lagos

La Campagne Tropicana in Ibeju Lekki combines Afrocentric beauty with modern luxury. It's secluded in a green forest with white sandy beaches and intimate chalets. It offers newlyweds the chance to retreat and experience something new. Engage with the local environment, have meals made from local food, and bask in the secluded warmness that this tropical paradise provides. Visit La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

10. Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, Lagos

Lakowe Lakes is where luxury meets nature. It's a luxury golf and country resort with beautiful lakeside scenery, tastefully appointed villas, and the quiet moment of tranquility. It is ideal for couples who wish to spend their honeymoon in sophisticated yet peaceful surroundings. It's the crème de la crème of destinations for people with high standards and an appreciation for discretion and high living. Visit Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate

11. Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort, Akwa Ibom

Also located in Akwa Ibom, the Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort is another paradise for your honeymoon. With its stunning scenery, fun activities, and luxurious amenities, this resort has all that a couple could need to come closer and create memories that will last a lifetime. Whether strolling around the resort or indulging in delectable dining, the resort offers the whole honeymoon experience. Visit the Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort