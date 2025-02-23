5 Affordable Wedding Venues in Lagos

Weddings in Nigeria are nothing short of epic—a dazzling mix of tradition, glitz, and enough drama to rival a Nollywood blockbuster. Think of it: a day when family, friends, and even that quirky cousin come together to celebrate love, laughter, and, let’s be honest, the inevitable dance-offs that leave you wondering if you accidentally signed up for a talent show.

Lagos, the beating heart of Nigeria, boasts a vibrant wedding scene where grandeur meets creativity and where, thankfully, your dream wedding doesn’t necessarily require a fortune. If you’re looking to say “I do” without regretting the amount you spent on it, here are five affordable wedding venues in Lagos that combine style, culture, and budget-friendly packages—each with its own unique charm.

Highpoint Event Centre

Found at 5 Impressive Close, Off L.J Dosunmu Street, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja. Highpoint offers customizable packages tailored to your event needs—whether you choose the 1000-seater, 500-seater, or 250-seater hall. Their pricing ranges from 6.5 million naira to 7.5 million naira. More information at Highpoint Event Centre

What Makes It Stand Out: Versatile Capacity Options: Choose from a beautiful 1000-seater hall for grand events, a 500-seater for medium-sized gatherings, or an intimate 250-seater space—all designed with a refined ambience.

Top-Notch Facilities: The venue boasts a top-class sound system, CCTV cameras for added security, A-grade stage lights, and eye-catching chandeliers with modern interior decor that will leave guests utterly impressed.

Uninterrupted Power Supply: With three standby generators totalling over 500 KVA, Highpoint ensures that your party goes on uninterrupted—no unexpected blackouts, no missed beats.

Luxurious Accommodations: The 20-room lounge features a two-room VIP suite and 18 single rooms, making guests feel right at home and offering a perfect retreat after the festivities.

Ample Parking & Security: Highpoint features a spacious 500-vehicle car park with top-notch security, so your guests’ vehicles are always safe and sound.

You arrive at your event stress-free because you know your car is chillin’ safely in a 500-vehicle parking lot, no hunting for a parking chase!

The Vantage Point

Found at 12b Acme Rd, Off Agidingbi Rd, Ikeja, Lagos. Their event space starts from 5 million naira for their 500-seater hall. For more details, it’s best to contact the management directly. The Vantage Point . Contact: 09062740727; 08104955696.

What Makes It Stand Out: This venue guarantees an excellent atmosphere for any occasion, from corporate gatherings and weddings to engagement ceremonies, birthday celebrations, and even burial ceremonies. It is designed to cater to every kind of event.

The trained, versatile team at Vantage Point ensures that every event detail is handled precisely, making your celebration smooth and stress-free.

With modern amenities and facilities, Vantage Point provides a sophisticated environment where cutting-edge technology meets elegant design, ensuring every event feels polished and memorable. Whether you’re celebrating love and life or even bidding a final farewell with grace, Vantage Point makes every occasion feel like a five-star affair.

3. Amore Gardens

Found at 1 Amore Street, Freedomway, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Amore Gardens offers an ultra-modern outdoor event solution that perfectly blends urban style with natural charm. Amore Gardens offers customizable packages designed for various events, from intimate celebrations to grand weddings and corporate gatherings. Their garden spaces cost between 5.5 million and 7 million naira.

What Makes It Stand Out: Amore Gardens is the one-stop destination for those seeking a world-class, garden-style outdoor venue. Its lush landscapes and stunning finishes set the perfect backdrop for any event, be it an intimate love affair, a sophisticated corporate event, or a lively social gathering.

Whether it’s a wedding, corporate gathering, or intimate celebration, the space is designed to seamlessly adapt to your vision, providing a luxurious and versatile setting for unforgettable moments.

Amore Gardens’ integrated service offering truly sets it apart. With Amore Fleet Rental Limited on board, you have a one-stop solution for all your event rental needs, including premium car rentals and high-end event services. This means seamless logistics and exceptional support to bring your event vision to life, ensuring every detail is covered from start to finish. Amore Fleet Rental.

4. La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

For those who dream of a beach wedding without the hefty price tag of a far-off destination, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Ibeju-Lekki offers an affordable option. Although it’s a bit of a drive from the city centre, the venue’s stunning beachside setting and rustic charm make it a perfect location. Location: Ikegun, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

Pricing: The Morenife (wedding package) costs 411,000 per La Campagne Tropicana Weddings.

La Campagne Tropicana stands apart with its captivating natural beauty. The combination of sandy shores, lush greenery, and a relaxed, rustic setting creates a romantic backdrop that’s hard to beat.

A word to the wise—if you plan on a spontaneous water fight during the ceremony, be prepared for some splashy headlines. You might just end up with a story titled “Bride and Groom Create Tidal Wave of Love,” and who wouldn’t want that epic wedding anecdote?

5. Whitestone Event Place – Ikeja, Nigeria

Whitestone Event Place at 3 Billings Way, Oregun, Lagos, offers flexible, customizable packages to accommodate events of all sizes. Their hall space for 1200 people (max) is priced at 7 million naira, while the space for 180 people is priced at 2.65 million naira. Get more information at Whitestone Event Place at 08093600009.

What Makes It Stand Out: Versatile Layouts: With its graceful Victorian architecture and adaptable spaces that can be configured for various seating capacities and event styles, Whitestone can accommodate everything from boardroom meetings to elegant wedding receptions.

Modern Amenities: Enjoy a top-class sound system, sophisticated lighting, and sleek interior décor that set the perfect stage for any event. Advanced security measures, including CCTV, further ensure a safe and seamless experience.

Within the space is a suite that guests can lodge in after the felicities. CoralSuitesIkeja .

One of Whitestone’s defining features is its staff. They are professional and aim to make your event a cherished experience.

Picture this: You arrive at Whitestone and are immediately struck by its sleek, modern vibe. And when the music starts, the high-tech sound system kicks in so perfectly that even the most reserved guest might feel inspired to bust out a spontaneous dance move (or two)!

So, if you’re ready to embark on your wedding planning journey, take a deep breath, put on your favourite Nigerian love song, and remember: the best weddings are measured not by the amount you spend but by the love and joy shared on that special day.