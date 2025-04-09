Best Affordable Massage Spas in Lagos

If you ever dream of a spa day in Lagos traffic, you're not alone. The chaos, coupled with the pressure of daily life, makes a visit to a massage therapist not just a luxury but a need.

Luckily, Lagos boasts a range of affordable massage spas that offer soothing services without emptying your wallet. Whether you need to unwind, treat your skin , or treat yourself to some self-love , we have a list of the top affordable massage spas in Lagos that are worth your every naira.

Location: 69B Dr Omon Ebhomenye Street, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

Gazelle Beauté and Wax Bar, founded by Tolani Bidmus in June 2018, has changed Lagos's waxing and spa game. Being the pioneer in Lycon Wax in Nigeria, Gazelle offers a virtually pain-free waxing experience in a high-end style. Professionals trained in the highest standards of hygiene and professionalism perform their full-body waxing.

What to Expect

Lycon waxing that removes hair as short as 1mm

Spacious and comfortable treatment rooms

Elite care to waxing treatments The peaceful ambiance, expert technicians, and testimonials ("10/10. I love this place!" writes Sami A) make this spa a snap choice.

Location: 16b Mekunwen Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Mud Spa is the favorite destination for everyone who wants to reconnect their soul, body, and mind. With expert professional masseuses and beauticians picked with care, Mud Spa features a variety of treatments ranging from manicures to pedicures and massages.

What to Expect

Therapeutic massages

Top-quality manicure and pedicure sessions

Peaceful and private ambiance Customers enjoy the calm environment and level of detail. Jadesola K said, "My experience was phenomenal. It's reasonably priced. Blessing and Naree are awesome!" The spa is located at 16b Mekunwen Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Location: 21b Emma Abimbola Cole, Lekki Phase I, Lagos

More than a spa, The Baddie Lab Lagos offers customized treatments that elevate beauty and wellness to the next level. With American-tested products and a long list of services, it is perfect for men and women who want to look better and feel wonderful.

What to Expect

Glutathione injections

Weight loss and libido treatments

Teeth whitening and hydration therapy Good customer service and American-grade services make it a memory to hold. Oluwatope O called it "Wonderful. Great customer service."

Location: 1 Godson Ilodianya Close, Maroko, Lagos.

Prettyskin Aesthetics Clinic is one of the best options if you are looking to eliminate specific skin problems. From botox to microneedling and PRP, this clinic offers state-of-the-art treatments at pocket-friendly prices.

What to Expect

Professional skin care treatments

Laser therapy and stretch mark removal

Solutions for alopecia and baldness Clients see real progress with their skin and appreciate the premium care. As Ololade says , "My skin's progress is amazing."

Location: 5 Tony Anegbode Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Located in Victoria Island, Tans Touch Beauty Spa offers 24-hour luxury services, making it perfect for night owls or those with busy schedules. Whether it's massages, facials, or nail treatments, this spa delivers rejuvenation around the clock.

What to Expect

24-hour availability

Skilled therapists

Personalised spa treatments Renowned for its opulence and top-of-the-line service, one of the clients left a 5-star review .

Location: 8a Ologun Agbaje Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Strip Wax Bar is about empowerment, comfort, and self-love. Located in the heart of Victoria Island, it offers the full package of beauty treatments in a lively and welcoming environment.

What To Expect

Waxing, scrubs, and pedicures

A bar with light bites and cocktails

Empowering, welcoming atmosphere It meets all the requirements: ambiance, service, and quality. As Morenike succinctly states, "Environment 100, Customer service 100, Service itself 10000."

Location: Dolphin Estate Phase 1, Suite 40. Dolphin Plaza. Corporation Drive. Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Lagos

Otu Waxes Me is run by Otuanwan, an internationally trained beauty therapist. The spa is located in Ikoyi and offers waxing and massage treatments, including sugar, hard, and soft wax, vagacials, and home-care products.

What to Expect

Full-body and intimate waxing

Massage therapy

Homecare post-wax assistance Customers keep coming back to Otu for a reason. Precious describes , "This service is second to none. It's me and you for life."

Location: 3D Doctor Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

Well hidden in Lekki Phase 1, Shuggarush is where you need to go for the ultimate pampering experience. From sugar waxing to facials and vaginal rejuvenation, they offer tailor-made treatments with an added pinch of professionalism.

What to Expect

Sugar waxing and vajacials

Facials and body exfoliation

Gift cards and expert tips The degree of care for comfort and professionalism is unmatched. Samuella E said , "My experience was very satisfactory, a 10/10. I slept off during the complimentary massage!"



Do Massages Have Real Health Benefits?

With all the traffic, noise, and perpetual chaos, it's easy to get drained. That's where massages come in handy. They're not about feeling luxurious; they're about feeling human again. A massage can help ease the tension that being stuck in traffic for too long or slouching over your workspace has caused. It will help calm your nerves and put you to sleep like a baby.

Massage helps circulate the blood and eliminate lymph from your system. Think of it as a reset button for your body and mind. Spend a little time on the massage table, and you’ll walk out feeling recharged, focused, and ready to take on whatever Lagos throws your way.

In Closing