6 Ways Women Can Permanently Get Rid of Facial & Body Hair

For many women, unwanted facial and body hair can feel like a never-ending cycle of shaving, waxing, and plucking. The smoothness never lasts long, and before you know it, you’re right back in front of the mirror or booking another salon appointment. That’s why more women are now turning to permanent hair removal solutions, methods designed to slow down regrowth significantly or stop it entirely. From high-tech laser treatments to small lifestyle changes, there are multiple ways to achieve long-term smooth skin. This guide walks you through seven proven hair removal methods so you can choose one that matches your skin type, hair texture, lifestyle, and budget.

1. Laser Hair Removal – Popular and Highly Effective

Laser hair removal is one of the most recognised ways to remove facial and body hair for extended periods. It works by directing concentrated light beams into the hair follicles, which absorb the light and become damaged, reducing future growth. Where it works best: Legs, arms, underarms , upper lip, chin, and bikini line. Advantages: Long-lasting reduction in hair growth after several sessions.

Targets specific hairs without damaging the surrounding skin.

Minimal downtime, allowing you to return to daily activities quickly. Drawbacks: Several sessions (often 6–8) are needed for lasting results.

More expensive than regular waxing or shaving.

It may be less effective on lighter hair colours. In Nigeria, laser hair removal in Lagos or Abuja typically costs between ₦30,000–₦60,000 per session, depending on the area treated. Always ensure you go to a licensed clinic for safety. You can book an appointment for laser hair removal at the Biocell clinic . They offer professional laser hair removal using the ENEKA PRO Diode Laser, a certified system that’s safe for all skin tones and hair types. Their trained specialists customise each session for the client, helping remove unwanted facial and body hair while reducing ingrown hairs and irritation. Treatments come with clear pre- and post-care instructions to ensure smooth, lasting results.

2. Electrolysis – The Only FDA-Approved Permanent Solution

While many treatments slow hair growth, electrolysis hair removal is the only method approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a truly permanent solution. It works by inserting a very fine probe into the hair follicle and sending an electrical current to destroy it. Where it works well: Small facial areas such as the chin, upper lip, and eyebrows. Advantages: Works on all hair colours and skin tones.

No risk of regrowth from treated follicles.

It can shape eyebrows or remove stubborn facial hairs precisely. Drawbacks: Time-consuming since each hair is treated individually.

It can cause temporary redness or discomfort. In Nigeria, electrolysis is less common than laser treatments, but some dermatology clinics in major cities offer it. Skintification Aesthetic & Dermatology Clinic offers permanent hair removal through electrolysis, an FDA-approved method suitable for all skin tones and hair types. Treatments are performed by skilled professionals under the leadership of Dr Uzo Iloabachie, delivering precise and lasting results for both facial and body hair. If you have a few stubborn hairs that keep returning after other treatments, electrolysis may be the solution.

3. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) – Flexible and Convenient

IPL hair removal works in a similar way to laser but uses broad-spectrum light instead of a single concentrated beam. It can be done in salons or with at-home IPL devices. Where it works well: Legs, arms, bikini line, and underarms. Advantages: At-home devices allow flexibility without constant salon visits.

It can treat larger areas more quickly than electrolysis.

More affordable than a laser for many people. Drawbacks: Requires multiple treatments for noticeable results.

Less precise than a laser, which can affect results in stubborn areas. In Nigeria, IPL treatments in salons are available in major cities, while devices for home use can be purchased online or in stores.

Price: ₦48,000 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia The Generic Beauty IPL Hair Removal Device is a portable at-home laser tool that uses Intense Pulsed Light to slow hair growth on the face and body. It has five energy levels, comes with a sunshade and shaving stick, and is lightweight enough for easy use and travel.

4. Professional Waxing Combined with Hair Reduction Treatments

Waxing isn’t a permanent hair removal method on its own, but when done regularly over months or years, it can lead to finer and sparser regrowth. Pairing waxing with treatments like laser or IPL can speed up hair reduction. Advantages: Instant smoothness after each session.

It can cover large areas such as legs and arms.

Affordable compared to other professional treatments. Drawbacks: It can cause ingrown hairs or temporary irritation.

Regrowth still happens unless combined with reduction methods. If you’re not ready to commit to a permanent method, this is a useful transitional option while saving for long-term treatments.

Price: ₦4,800 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia Disaar Aloe Vera & Vitamin E Wax Strips These ready-to-use strips are enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to soothe and moisturise the skin. Great for beginners or anyone wanting a quick, gentle treatment without the mess of hot wax. Perfect for legs, arms, bikini, and facial areas.

5. Hormonal Treatment – Tackling Hair Growth from Within

Some women experience excessive facial and body hair due to hormonal imbalances. In such cases, permanent hair removal results may be limited unless the underlying cause is addressed. Hormonal treatments can include: Medication to regulate androgen levels.

Birth control pills to balance hormones.

Medical advice for conditions like PCOS.

Treating the root cause can lead to significantly reduced hair growth over time and make other removal methods more effective.

Price: ₦5,367.50 Where To Buy: Shop Skye Aesthetics Spironolactone

Spironolactone is a prescription medication that blocks the effects of androgens (male hormones) in the body, helping to slow down excessive hair growth in women, especially those with conditions like PCOS. It’s usually taken as a daily pill and may take several months to show visible results. Because it can cause birth defects, it’s often prescribed with birth control for women of childbearing age. It may also help with hormone-related acne. Note: Spironolactone should only be taken under the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional. Do not start or adjust the dose on your own, as it requires proper monitoring and may have side effects. Always consult your doctor to determine if it’s safe and suitable for you.

6. Combination Treatments – The Personalised Approach

No single method suits everyone. Some women get the best results from combining treatments. For example: Using IPL at home for arms and legs while getting electrolysis for facial hair.

Pairing hormonal treatment with laser sessions.

Applying prescription cream after laser to slow any regrowth. By mixing approaches, you can target stubborn areas effectively and maintain long-lasting smoothness.

Safety Tips Before Choosing a Method

Always consult a dermatologist before starting permanent treatments.

For laser or IPL, ensure the clinic is licensed and uses equipment suitable for your skin tone.

Do a patch test before using creams or undergoing light-based treatments.

Avoid sun exposure before and after laser or IPL to reduce the risk of skin irritation.

Follow aftercare instructions carefully to prevent burns or pigmentation changes.